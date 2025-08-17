Man Was Only Trying To Help His Mom And Dad In A Strange Situation, But His Mom Thinks He’s Being Controlling And Disrespectful

Helping your parent can be difficult if they aren’t cooperative.

Imagine trying to help your mom out with a bill, but she won’t tell you the total of the bill. Would you just give her a random amount of money, or would you insist on seeing the receipt?

This man was trying to support both of his divorced parents while staying respectful of everyone’s wishes.

He agreed to discreetly handle a financial favor for his father, but the way he handled it made his mother angry.

Did he do the right thing, or was he wrong to get involved? Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to send my mother money? I (22M) have divorced parents. My mother still relies solely on my father for everything (housing, food, etc.). The main issue is that my stepmom does not like that he will send her extra money. This is on top of the monthly check he gives her when things come up (i.e. car troubles, hospital bills, etc.). So he sends me money to give to her, so that she doesn’t find out.

This man asked his mom how much she needed for the mechanic and registration renewal.

This week my dad gave me money to take her car to the mechanic and have the registration renewed. I asked my mom how much the total was going to be. She told me to give everything he sent me to her. I told her I wanted to get an exact number, so that I didn’t overcharge my dad.

He sent her a portion of the money his dad gave him.

She flipped out over the phone and hung up on me. She proceeded to send me some really nasty texts about being too “protective” of my dad. I still sent her a good portion of the money he gave me. I told her I wasn’t going to argue with her. I also let her know that I would send the rest when I have a total amount.

Turns out, the total is way bigger than what his dad sent him because of unpaid parking tickets.

The total ended up being way more than my dad had guessed because she had gotten a couple of traffic tickets that she never paid for. She used this as an opportunity to degrade my dad to my face. So, I told her that she was being childish and that if she wanted to act like this, she’s more than welcome to find a way to pay it herself.

He blocked his mom, but his sister called him a jerk for doing so.

I then blocked her on everything. My sister (25F) called me and told me I was being a jerk for not helping my mom out. So, AITA?

That’s a lot of family drama!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Your mom sounds like a leech, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, people are telling him to stop being involved.

There’s a difference between supporting someone and being manipulated.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.