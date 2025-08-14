The Shirk Report – Volume 853
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– More kayak training needed
– A real-life Minecraft compass
– Bought this interesting watch from a local market
– The magic of pressure washing
– Watermelon shark
– The magic of the Spirograph
– Shadow photo op
– Tumeric in a glass of water sitting on the flashlight of a mobile phone
– Cocktail waitress’ epic matchbook collection
– First date is going well
– Wow…just wow
– Moongate
– That’s the ‘you better sleep with one eye open’ look
– Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece
– Someone is living their best life inside a capybara suit
– “Inner” self portrait in marble
– Weeeee!
– Beautiful Alaskan town photographed with a tilt-shift camera lens
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– There’s a Strange New Hole in Yellowstone National Park
– The biggest summer blockbusters of all time, ranked by box office
– This Person Proved a Point When They Were Told to Cover Their Tattoos at Work
– Has Everyone Finally Stopped Being Weird About Lena Dunham?
– How Steve Jobs Wrote the Greatest Commencement Speech Ever
– Hungary’s Oldest Library Races to Rescue Books From Hungry Beetles
– What is the Gen Z stare? TikTokers are bickering over facial expressions
– Filmmaker Shows How Green Screens Work With Before/After Photos
– Venice and St. Mark’s
– This 1 iPhone Setting Might Be Messing With Your Friendships
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
