The Shirk Report – Volume 853

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– More kayak training needed

– A real-life Minecraft compass

– Bought this interesting watch from a local market

– The magic of pressure washing

– Watermelon shark

– The magic of the Spirograph

– Shadow photo op

– Tumeric in a glass of water sitting on the flashlight of a mobile phone

– Cocktail waitress’ epic matchbook collection

– First date is going well

– Wow…just wow

– Moongate

– That’s the ‘you better sleep with one eye open’ look

– Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece

– Someone is living their best life inside a capybara suit

– “Inner” self portrait in marble

– Weeeee!

– Beautiful Alaskan town photographed with a tilt-shift camera lens

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– There’s a Strange New Hole in Yellowstone National Park

– The biggest summer blockbusters of all time, ranked by box office

– This Person Proved a Point When They Were Told to Cover Their Tattoos at Work

– Has Everyone Finally Stopped Being Weird About Lena Dunham?

– How Steve Jobs Wrote the Greatest Commencement Speech Ever

– Hungary’s Oldest Library Races to Rescue Books From Hungry Beetles

– What is the Gen Z stare? TikTokers are bickering over facial expressions

– Filmmaker Shows How Green Screens Work With Before/After Photos

– Venice and St. Mark’s

– This 1 iPhone Setting Might Be Messing With Your Friendships

5 VIDEOS