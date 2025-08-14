August 14, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 853

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 853

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
More kayak training needed
A real-life Minecraft compass
Bought this interesting watch from a local market
The magic of pressure washing
Watermelon shark
The magic of the Spirograph
Shadow photo op
Tumeric in a glass of water sitting on the flashlight of a mobile phone
Cocktail waitress’ epic matchbook collection
First date is going well
Wow…just wow
Moongate
That’s the ‘you better sleep with one eye open’ look
Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece
Someone is living their best life inside a capybara suit
“Inner” self portrait in marble
Weeeee!
Beautiful Alaskan town photographed with a tilt-shift camera lens
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

There’s a Strange New Hole in Yellowstone National Park
The biggest summer blockbusters of all time, ranked by box office
This Person Proved a Point When They Were Told to Cover Their Tattoos at Work
Has Everyone Finally Stopped Being Weird About Lena Dunham?
How Steve Jobs Wrote the Greatest Commencement Speech Ever
Hungary’s Oldest Library Races to Rescue Books From Hungry Beetles
What is the Gen Z stare? TikTokers are bickering over facial expressions
Filmmaker Shows How Green Screens Work With Before/After Photos
Venice and St. Mark’s
This 1 iPhone Setting Might Be Messing With Your Friendships

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 853 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 853

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter