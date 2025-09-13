New Bacteria That Does Not Exist On Earth Found On China’s Space Station

Bacteria are everywhere. Some types of bacteria are healthy and even essential for our survival. Others can cause serious illnesses and even death. Most of them, however, are relatively harmless in most situations and we as humans can just ignore them. Given how prevalent they are and what a huge role they play not just in our own health, but in the health of overall ecosystems, it is important that experts study them and learn as much as we can.

Bacteria is able to evolve quickly, which is one of the reasons that researchers are constantly studying it and trying to learn more about it. When looking at bacteria that was found on China’s Tiangong space station, they found something very interesting. It had evolved to an entirely new form that is not found anywhere on Earth.

This new form of microbe was named the Niallia tiangongensis in honor of the space station where it was found. The researchers were from the Shenzhou Space Biotechnology Group and the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering and they published a paper on it in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology. In the paper, they said that this new strain of bacteria evolved in a way that allows it to endure oxidative stress more easily, and so that it can heal itself from radiation damage that it may be exposed to while in space. Another unusual aspect of this bacteria is that it is able to use gelatin to create nitrogen and carbon, which can then be used to create a ‘shield’ against environmental stressors.

The bacteria evolved from a strain that is commonly found in soil on Earth, and is typically seen to be harmless to humans, though it can contribute to sepsis in people who are severely immunocompromised. The fact that it came from a generally harmless bacteria means that this strain likely does not pose a risk to the astronauts, though that is not a certainty. Additional research will be needed to ensure everyone onboard the space station remains safe and healthy.

The authors of the paper write about the importance of studying this, and any other microbes that evolve in space, saying:

“Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts and maintaining the functionality of spacecraft.”

While this bacteria has never been seen before, it is not the first bacteria to evolve into something new in space. NASA released a study where they found mutated forms of the bacteria Enterobacter bugandensis that came from missions to space. Since bacteria evolve so quickly, it is no surprise that they adapt to the alien conditions of space in order to survive and thrive.

