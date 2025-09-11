The Shirk Report – Volume 857
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Oakley founder’s steampunk megamansion is on the market
– Crazy cave tunnel
– Pup’s dream come true
– Warsaw before WW2
– Stunning iridescent cloud formation
– That look!
– The wall of a ‘Jurassic Park’ super fan
– Marble run to rival Formula 1
– Plant or shy platypus?
– Ancient musical instrument from the East called a murchunga
– Sometimes it’s all you can do to get through dinner
– Potter pie contest entry
– Kinetic sculpture acts weirdly human
– Half in the shade, half in the sun
– Who wants to go for a ride in the car?
– Painting the Canadian Rockies
– Never give up
– Secret-keeping box
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– AOL Dial-Up Is Shutting Down After 34 Years
– This Post Will Remind You Of The Simple Power Of Kindness
– Yes, a Moon Base
– You’re Gonna Have to Wait Even Longer for ‘Shrek 5’
– This Is How You ‘Win’ A Breakup, According To Relationship Experts
– World’s longest suspension bridge may finally link Sicily to mainland Italy
– Billions of Sea Stars Mysteriously Turned to Goo. Now We Know Why.
– The Tricks I Use to Fight Stress Throughout the Day
– These Tenants Are Dealing With Very Bad Landlords
– Is this TikTok story about falling for a psychiatrist real or engagement bait?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.