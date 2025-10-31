Customer Shows Up Ten Minutes After Printing Store Has Closed, So The Employee Refuses To Take On A Large Printing Job

Imagine working at a store at closing time, and a customer runs up to the door begging you to let them in. Would you agree to help one last customer, or would you tell them to come back another day?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and actually considers letting the customer inside, but first, he wants to know how much work this is going to take.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

A customer expecting us to help him after closing on a holiday. This happened a little while ago but i was just thinking about it. I work in a store that part of it is a copy and printing area. It was new years eve and i was unfortunately one of the people who were closing that evening. We have this unfortunately tendency that customers come to our store last minute on weekends and especially hollidays.

A customer showed up after the store was closed.

About 10 minutes after closing this customer is knocking on our door and tries to convince us to let him in to quickly do his copy order. I end up asking what hes lolking to do (i figured if it was something quick i could run over and do it for a minute).

It wasn’t a small job.

It turn out it was actually pretty big. It would have taken roughly 20 min of one person just dedicated to doing this project the whole time. And even not including we couldn’t close the store until he was done. I ended up telling him no, its well past closing and we have to close the store, and if you want us to do projects for you you need to give us a reasonable amout of time to do them in.

I’m actually surprised the story ended there. I’d like to know how the customer reacted. If he just accepted the fact that the store was closed and left, that’s actually pretty refreshing. Some customers in stories like this don’t take no for an answer.

