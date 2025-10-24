Employee In The Middle East Got His Vacation Application Rejected, So He Made Sure To Use His Days Off Wisely Until He Finally Left His Company

Isn’t it frustrating when you plan your leaves but your company decides to reject the application?

Wait 6 months before taking leave, no problem A few years back I worked for an entity in the middle east. While the salary was low, they gave generous 40 days off, plus public holidays (which was basically 2 Eids that were 5 days each). With 20 unused days being transferred to the next year

As I worked with locals who were untouchable, the HR would be strict on me. And my boss who was also not a local would just bow down to what they said. So when a local colleague of mine who started working same time as me (in different department) was allowed to take time off after 3 months but my 2 days leave was rejected as I had to work 6 months before accessing leave, I was a bit annoyed.

6 months in, and it aligns perfectly with Ramadan, and due to everyone fasting, I remember we were able to leave at 1..so when HR came to ask if I’ll be taking holiday during Ramadan I see her panic as I say along the lines off ‘why would I’ and that I get a week off for Eid after Ramadan…2nd half of the year I enjoyed days 30 days off (20 of my own, plus 2 Eids). The better part was my second year. I transferred 20 days, plus my 40 days, plus 2 Eids.

Remember my boss asking for my leave plans for the year and his face dropping when I showed him I take a week off every month of the year, apart from Ramadan of course- and I still had balance to transfer to the next year. I found another job mid way through my 2nd year. So unfortunately couldn’t enjoy it as much as I wanted, but at least I got paid out for unused days.

