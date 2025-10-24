HR Refused An Employees PTO Request Just When She Needed It The Most, So She Wrote An Official Email To The Higher Ups

Isn’t it heartbreaking when systems try to exploit their employees?

This girl shares how her office wouldn’t pay her PTO!

Check out the full story.

You won’t pay out my PTO? We’ll see about that. Alright, this is pretty tame as far as malicious compliance goes, but hopefully you guys take away a nugget of wisdom or at the very least, an entertaining short story. Not too long ago, I decided I was done working at my job.

This is where it gets tricky…

The projects all started blending together, there wasn’t much innovation or inspiration, people fought so hard to keep the status quo instead of progressing; I’m sure you guys know the like. Also, my wedding was coming up and as we were doing the whole thing ourselves from soup to nuts, my mind was busy elsewhere at the point. Typically, with US jobs, you’re not required to but recommended to put in your two weeks notice as resignation. And if you have any PTO (paid time off) saved up, usually they’ll pay this out.

UH OH…

As societal expectations go, I let my director know I’m submitting my resignation and this was two weeks prior to my last day. She had no problem with it and made the request to human resources. The next day, I get a notice stating that my request to get my PTO paid out has been denied. WTH? Mind you, it’s not like I had a month worth of PTO or anything crazy like that. It was literally 3 days that I just wanted them to pay out.

That’s INSANE!

Instead they tell me I needed to submit my resignation THREE weeks in advance for me to receive my PTO, not two. So I dig out this archaic binder I received on my first day of work and find the section regarding PTO payout. Lo and behold, it states 3 weeks. Seriously? My director goes out of her way to let HR know that it’s approved. That she’s okay with them paying out the 3 measly days. Denied. So F it.

She knew she had to do something about it…

Instead I submit a new resignation letter, dated the same date as the original and instead change my last day to the end of the week. I also submit a PTO request to take off the last 3 days of the week. Approved. To make things more official, I even put an out of office message for the last 3 days I’m not in office, essentially putting all projects on hold, because, well I’m out of office enjoying my paid time off.

Finally the cherry on top!

It was the most useless, asinine, hoop jumping I had to do just to get 3 days paid out which was rightfully owed as it had been earned. So the lesson in all of this? Know your company’s policy real well if you’re even thinking about quitting. Don’t lose out on anything you’ve earned being a wage slave.

GEEZ! That sounds do problematic!

Why would they deny the request in the first place?

