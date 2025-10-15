New Employee Thought His First Meeting Would Be Awkward, But When He Saw A Familiar Face From His Past, It Completely Changed The Mood

New jobs can be full of surprises, both good and bad.

For one new hire, the biggest surprise came when he walked into a meeting and recognized the timid kid he once trained — only now that kid had grown into a confident manager.

They couldn’t help but beam with pride at the realization!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

I trained one of my new bosses at his first Job when he was sixteen, and I couldn’t be happier about the coincidence. Got hired last week at a job and haven’t worked at all yet, but the owner wanted me to come to an employee meeting today.

But he never expected to see someone he recognized.

Lo and behold, one of the assistant managers I trained for his first job when he was sixteen was there. He was really timid back then, but has grown into an assertive and knowledgeable guy in meetings.

This guy had really changed since the last time he saw him.

Seems like he has turned into a great guy, and I’m excited to work with him. I’ve really cleaned up my appearance since my college days, and he didn’t recognize me during the meeting. He also probably didn’t understand who this goofy new guy was that kept staring at him either.

After the meeting, he decided to formally reintroduce himself.

Afterwards, I approached him and called out his old nickname, and he took a second to figure out who I was. Then he got excited, went and got the owner, and introduced me like an old friend. I think I’m going to like this new place.

This ordinary meeting turned into a moment of unexpected connection!

