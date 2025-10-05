X-37B Space Plane Is Conducting Critical Testing Of Satellite Laser Communications And GPS-Alternative

The X-37B space plane is a top-secret unmanned space vehicle that was developed by Boeing for the Space Force. It has been around for 15+ years and has been conducting a variety of critical missions to help protect and advance the dominance of the USA in space.

Recently, it was launched on another mission into space, where it will conduct a variety of key experiments. While many of the details of what it will be doing remain classified, some parts of the mission are available to the public.

First, according to the US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Chance Saltzman, it will be demonstrating the effective use of inter-satellite laser communications technology that offers high-bandwidth capabilities.

Having the ability to use lasers to communicate between key satellites expands not just the functionality of the satellite systems, but also their resilience. This is especially important in the event that other communication methods are taken offline, either by an enemy attack or a natural event like an electromagnetic pulse.

In addition to that test, the space plane also has a quantum inertial sensor onboard. According to a press release from Boeing, this is the:

“Highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space. The revolutionary quantum inertial sensor will demonstrate precise positioning, navigation, and timing in a GPS-denied environment.”

To put it simply, this equipment is testing a possible system that could serve as a backup to GPS in the event that there is an outage or in places on Earth where GPS does not work. Space Delta 9 Commander Colonel Ramsey Hom said the following in the press release:

“Whether navigating beyond Earth-based orbits in cis-lunar space or operating in GPS-denied environments, quantum inertial sensing allows for robust navigation capabilities where GPS navigation is not possible.”

The mission will help to push these and other technologies forward, both for the benefit of the US Space Force and everyone who may use them in the future.

