A Local Saw A Rude Woman Mock A Disabled Teen In A Supermarket, So They Reminded Her That Money Doesn’t Buy Class

Some people think money automatically earns them respect.

When a snobby woman in a shiny Tesla barked insults at a disabled teen, one bystander decided enough was enough.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Finally saw one. I live in the North of England in what is seen as quite an affluent area, not that all of us who live here are affluent. There are definitely two ends of town, and I live in the more down-to-earth end of town. At the other end, you see lots of new Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Lexus, and now Tesla cars being driven around. I drive a six-year-old Ford—you get the idea. We also have a small supermarket, and this is where this all takes place. This is where “Karen” comes into play. I had gone into the supermarket to pick up a few things for dinner tonight and bumped into one of the carers I know from volunteering. She told the girl she was with to carry on around the shop and collect her shopping.

But that’s where the trouble started.

As we were chatting, I saw a Tesla pull up in the disabled spot outside, and Karen walked in. I mentioned as she passed that she shouldn’t be in the disabled spot, and she just looked straight past me and carried on. Shortly after, there was a raised voice, and the carer and I heard, “Don’t just stand there looking stupid, go and get me a bottle from the back. NOW!”

The rest of the store now cowers in terror at this woman’s arrogance.

The kids all wear a lanyard and badge around their neck telling you they are at the school, and this must have confused Karen. As we rounded the corner, we saw a terrified disabled kid in tears and Karen standing there. The next words out of her mouth were, “This place gets worse, they must be employing morons now.”

So one of the employees decided enough was enough.

The carer stepped in and said, “You need to stop now. This girl is in my care and is disabled. Can you not see she has Down’s?” Karen responded and said, “They shouldn’t be out with normal people, and you should be controlling her.”

This bystander couldn’t stay silent any longer.

The carer was dumbstruck. It was at this point I decided it was time I chipped in. “What sort of person thinks their expensive car gives them the right to park where disabled people have a space reserved for them and then hurl abuse at a disabled person being given the opportunity to start living their life as independently as they can?” Karen came back with, “We worked for everything we have.”

But this bystander had one more clever retort for this Karen.

In the North, we have a term for describing people with money and no class, and I loved her face when I turned back to her and said, “No love, you’re just all fur coat and no knickers.” No major histrionics at the end—she just stormed out. Nobody got arrested. We calmed the girl down and helped her finish her shopping, and I told her not to worry. Not everybody is as sad as Karen was.

The woman who stayed behind to comfort the girl proved what real class looked like.

Karen may have thought she won by storming out, but everyone in that store saw who she really was.

