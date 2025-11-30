‘Now, imagine that that is a six-year-old.’ – Video Of Octopus Climbing Up A Woman’s Arm At An Aquarium Sparks Outrage

Aquariums where you can pet the animals can be a lot of fun for both kids and adults, but only if they are done in a safe environment.

Not all sea creatures are safe to interact with, especially when guests of an aquarium aren’t sure how to respond, so when a TikToker saw a video of an octopus climbing someone’s arm, she wanted to respond.

The video begins by showing the employee at the San Antonio Aquarium with the octopus. The employee had the octopus trying to climb up her arm, and she said, “They are very very strong animals, and they are inverts, so there is no skeletal structure. The only hard portion of their body is going to be that mouth. So, they do have a beak, and that beak is actually venomous.”

Yikes, the employee goes on, “He is playing with me. They are very very curious animals. She has a large 1000-gallon tank, which is over the size of what is recommended for an octopus. And if she really wanted to, she could totally bite me, but she’s not trying to do that. I’m getting a bunch of octopus kisses right now and just loves people. I know you love m,e but you just can’t, can’t come with me, I’m sorry. That’s some tough love.”

I would be scared if an octopus did that to me!

The TikToker then comes on and says, “Are you kidding me right now? So, not only have they watched my videos, but they have read you all’s comments.”

This TikToker has talked about this octopus before and got started on it when she had a bad experience with her daughter at a touch aquarium.

She goes on, “They addressed the size of the tank, the age of the octopus, why it was turning white, because it was sleeping. Also, did you see that last clip? That is a grown adult woman struggling to get that octopus off of her and get out of the tank. If you’re seeing that video without seeing mine, that looks like a super cool experience.”

I’m sure lots of people would love to have an octopus climbing on them.

She goes on, “Now, imagine that that is a six-year-old.”

Yeah, she makes a good point. I’m sure they would have workers there to help, though.

TikTok/britneytarynThe video wraps up with her saying, “They are now putting that out as a message to the public. ‘So much fun, you get to come here and get octopus kisses.’ Do I need to remind you what my son’s arm looked like? And I’d really like to know who this lady is. Is she a marine biologist? An octopus expert? Anything? Um, nice to meet you, my name’s Brittnay, and I’m about to become a menace.”

I would hope the aquarium would put the safety of animals and guests first, but you never know.

I don’t think a venomous octopus should be climbing on guests, but that is just me.

Watch the full video below and see what you think.

@britneytaryn Replying to @Sammy Wardale thank you for everyone who tagged me in that video. I wasn’t feeling petty until now and really hoped that the staff had the best interest of the animals in mind but honestly this response has me shocked. They doubled down on the “harmlessness” of this and I’m concerned now more than ever. #aquarium #octopus #octopusbehavior #aquariumstory ♬ original sound – Britney Taryn

The people in the comments seem to agree with her.

This person points out that an octopus should be in the ocean.

There is a lot more to this story.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

Should a venomous octopus be at a petting area?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.