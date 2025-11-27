November 27, 2025 at 3:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 868

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 868

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This 90-year-old plaque at the middle school is concerning
The intrusive thoughts have won
Infinity mandarin
POV: Driving a miniature locomotive
Fun with the laser cutter
Sharing and caring in all sizes
600x microscopic glimpse of a purple leaf
Every gym has that guy with the ropes…
“Please take me with you!”
Hang in there
It’s always fun to cheer on the underdog
Office building in Germany
Rare hornet’s nest unboxing
A whale skeleton spotted right in the middle of a rainforest
Just a bit tight
DIY Wi-Fi amplifier
When your costume is too good
My store-bought herring was bioluminescent. Appetite gone.
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

A County Lawn Mower Shredded a Dad’s Bushes and He Got His Revenge
This beloved animal is back from the brink of extinction — with one big caveat
Why Sports Betting Apps Are So Addictive, According To Experts
How a Naples museum protects its treasures with forensic mapping
Biopic Doesn’t Have to Be a Dirty Word
Which Is Better, One Long Walk or Many Short Ones?
Caleb Milne, the 1930s Actor Kidnapped in Broad Daylight
The Platypus Doesn’t Have a Stomach, and 7 Strange Facts About the World’s Weirdest Animal
How the Written Word Evolved in ‘Star Wars’
Zenni’s Anti-Facial Recognition Glasses are Eyewear for Our Paranoid Age

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 


 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 868 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 868

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter