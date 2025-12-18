Delivery Driver Hauled Pizzas To A Massive Video Game Company’s Corporate Party, So He Walked Away With Collector’s Editions And A $500 Tip

Sometimes a routine pizza delivery shift turns into a story the driver shares for years.

One delivery driver struck gold when he delivered a large order to a well-known video game company.

Let’s just say the generous tip was one most video game lovers could only dream about.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Delivered 150 pizzas to Bungie I deliver pizzas in Bellevue, and Bungie was having some huge party for their employees. They ordered 150 pizzas, and three other drivers and I delivered them in waves. Well, on the last wave, the guy who signed for the pizzas asked me to wait for a sec while he grabbed something.

What he came back with would make just about anyone’s jaw drop.

He came back with a cart of FOUR Destiny 2 Collector’s Editions. One for each of the drivers. Also tipped $500. Easily the best tip I’ve ever gotten. Just had to share!

Talk about an exclusive copy!

What did Reddit make of this unbelievable story?

This commenter was relieved this story had a happy ending.

There’s another company in the area that has a reputation for generous tipping.

Stories like this almost sound too good to be true!

This user is happy to hear the makers of one of their favorite games aren’t heartless jerks.

If any delivery driver deserved bragging rights, it’s this one.

After all, it’s not every day a driver walks away with a collector’s edition and a jaw-dropping tip.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.