Employee Is 5 Minutes Late After Their Lunch Break, But When A Coworker Complains About It They Decide To Stop Working Overtime

Imagine being on salary at a company, and you work overtime on a regular basis. Would you be annoyed if a coworker complained if you were a few minutes late after your lunch break, or would you agree that you shouldn’t be late?

Boss trashed me for 5 min late, so I complied to their wishes I worked at a great company, not hourly paid. Official hours are 9h30 – 12h-14h (but juste one hour of lunch break, you have to manage it between those times) – 18h. I love my work, and often arrive before 9 and leave after 18h45, so almost 2h more of work every day. So 10 hours a week, “free”, but gladly done, I really enjoy what I am doing.

One day, for my lunch break I went to have sushi but the cashier made a small mistake with the bill and we had to stay a few minutes more to regulate it. So I came back to work at 14h05 (left at 13h) so… 5minutes more than the usual lunch break. A girl who works there (not my boss, or any kind of supervisor) trashed me for being late, not respectful yada yada yada… I was really mad. I am no child, we are not at school or anything, and my job was always done and with my clients satisfaction.

So the next day and the following week, I arrived at 9h30 precisely and left at 18h on the clock. My (real) boss was quite annoyed, because well, I worked way less than before, and I explained the situation. I don’t know what happened to her, but she never trashed anyone after that 🙂

OP was kind of getting malicious compliance on the wrong person, the boss instead of the coworker. But it sounds like it worked out since the boss must have talked to the coworker.

