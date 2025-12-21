Employee Sat Through Endless Insurance Rate Hikes Disguised As Blessings, But Their Patience Finally Snapped When Prices Kept Going Up

Companies love to pat themselves on the back for offering “great benefits,” even as healthcare costs rise higher each year.

But one worker got a front-row seat to the same rehearsed speech every single year.

Eventually, the repetition revealed exactly who was truly benefitting. And news flash: it wasn’t the employees.

I didn’t realize how lucky I was It turns out I’m one of the lucky ones. Because for 30 years in a row, regardless of who I’m working for, some health insurance salesman stands up in front of my fellow employees and tells me how lucky I am. How lucky I am that I work for a company, who out of the goodness of their heart, has looked far and wide for the best insurance deal for us.

But then the truth really starts coming out.

And then he tells us how the price of everything is going up, and that how we should be okay with paying more and settling for less. 30 years straight of benevolent employees ignoring the bottom line and doing what’s right for their fellow man and coworker. Lucky me.

It’s clear who this system is set up to benefit.

What did Reddit think?

It’s frustrating just how out of touch some people are.

The way companies pitch healthcare has never sat right with this commenter.

Often, the “advice” these salespeople provide isn’t even helpful.

Most employees have woken up to the fact they’re not really getting much out of the exchange.

After three decades of the same speech, they realized luck had nothing to do with it.

It was just another company selling less for more and expecting applause.

