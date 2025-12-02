Husband Has Had Enough Of His Wife’s Adult Son’s Behavior, So He Finally Decided To Confront Everyone And Address The Situation

Love and respect are vital elements in a home.

This man has been married to his wife for five years and has been together for fifteen years.

However, her adult son has always treated him poorly, refusing to acknowledge him and contribute to the house.

So he has decided enough is enough and wants to confront the issue once and for all.

AITA for finally confronting my wife’s adult son and demanding we sort things out? I’ve been married to my wife for 5 years, and we’ve been together for 15. She has an adult son, aged 30, and we’ve never gotten along since day one. My wife and I live in a small house. And her son has lived with us on and off the entire time I’ve been with her.

This man finds his wife’s son’s behavior disrespectful.

He’s always ignored me, sometimes literally walking out of the room when I walk in. Which I find very disrespectful. For the past two years, he’s been living with us full-time. Even though he’s been working most of that time, he’s never contributed a penny toward bills like electricity or water.

He has had enough and told his wife they had to discuss what’s going on.

Recently, I asked him to wash up after dinner, and he swore at me. That was the final straw. I told my wife I’d had enough and arranged a meeting with both of them to finally sort things out. For context, I was recently made redundant after 12 years at the same job. I’m now trying to start a small business on my own. The stress from that, combined with the constant tension at home, is really getting on top of me.

His wife thinks it’s unnecessary and that he’s just overreacting.

My wife thinks I’m overreacting and should “just ignore” his behaviour. But I feel like I’ve put up with this long enough. I deserve respect in my own home. AITA for finally putting my foot down and demanding we address this situation?

Respect should never be optional in a household.

