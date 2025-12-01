Nature Lovers Delighted As Rare White Kiwi Bird Is Spotted In New Zealand

New Zealand has its fair share of iconic symbols, cementing its status of a very cool country to travel to or live in.

Not only was the island country – which comprises of two large main islands and hundreds of smaller islands in the Pacific Ocean – the backdrop to the Lord of the Rings films, the country is also known for the vibrant and traditional Māori culture, its world-class rugby team and, of course, the menacing ceremonial Haka dance.

But perhaps the cutest thing about this country is its iconic national bird: the flightless and adorable Kiwi.

These native birds number only around 68,000 – with their population sadly decreasing slowly every year thanks to a range of factors including injuries caused by domestic pets and wild animals, competition for food with other creatures, and road traffic accidents.

But if you thought the kiwi was rare, one particular variant of the bird – a white kiwi – is even rarer.

In fact, just one white kiwi was previously known in New Zealand. Known as Manukura, this white kiwi lived at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre until her death in 2020.

In her nine-year life though, Manukura was beloved by many worldwide, with books and toys even being inspired by her distinctive white feathers (which were a result of leucisim rather than albinism).

However, five years after the world mourned her loss, kiwi fans have been delighted by new video footage which shows another white kiwi scampering through the undergrowth in Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

Named Mapuna, the new white bird is actually the brother of Manukura, as the Wildlife Centre confirmed in a Facebook post.

Just like his sister, Mapuna has pure white plumage, but with dark eyes consistent with leucisim instead of albinism.

It’s undoubtedly an evolutionary disadvantage, with his feathers making Mapuna easier for many predators to spot, but luckily this adorable bird is protected within the Wildlife Centre.

Instead, his white feathers make him unusual and adorable, delighting visitors and internet users around the world.

If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.