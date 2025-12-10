Retail Employee Had To Ask A Rude Customer To Go Grab An Item In Her Car So She Could Help Her, But Then She Got A Phone Call From The Customer

It’s common for people who work in retail to deal with customers who are upset about something. What’s not so common is for one of these customers to apologize for being rude.

Well, a woman shares how one customer made her day after expressing regret for “having an attitude”.

Let’s read the whole story.

Customer actually apologized to me for having an attitude, and I respect that I helped a customer check out. She returned about ten minutes later to tell me that the item she bought was missing a piece, and asked for another of the piece she was missing. I politely explained that our policy is that I cannot give her another one without looking at the item first, just to make sure. She got sour because she left it in her car, huffed and rolled her eyes as she stormed out to go get it.

But then, the whole vibe changed.

Maybe five minutes later, the phone rang. I picked it up with my usual customer service greeting, and the person on the other end said: “Hey, I’m the girl who was just in there with an attitude. I wanna apologize for that. I found [item] in the bag.” It brought a smile to my face and I told her it’s all good, I get that we all have bad days sometimes.

It was a wholesome moment.

She insisted that she really was so sorry and she felt terrible, and I thanked her for calling to apologize. It was just a really nice thing to hear, and I respect her for that. In a way, it was also reassuring that not everyone who is rude is necessarily a bad person. Not that that excuses rudeness–I’m just a bleeding heart and I love reminders that humans are humans, and not evil NPCs.

