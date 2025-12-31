Union Head Helped Enforce Policy During A Termination, But HR Crossed A Line By Sharing Her Personal Number

Workplace disputes are complicated enough without personal boundaries being crossed.

HR gave out my phone number? My job is organized, and I am one of the heads of our union. There are four of us.

Lately, there’s been some drama at work.

Recently, a new hire was terminated for a violation of both the handbook and the union contract. In a nutshell, they were caught with stuff he had no business bringing on the work site and were immediately terminated.

This decision was pretty out of this union head’s hands.

This person was not part of the union yet, as they were still on their probationary period. It’s not something we can really fight.

But now she’s finding herself dragged back into this dispute.

The issue I am having is that this person is now blowing up my personal cell phone and the phone of one of the others. I had met this person all of once, and I never give out my personal number.

She soon suspects that someone else crossed a line.

We found out that HR had passed this information along to them. It was in an email, so we all thought they gave this person our union emails.

She wonders if she’s justified for being upset.

Is HR allowed to do something like this? I feel so violated right now. I’ve also reached out to my local to see what I should do next.

Seems like HR really crossed a line here.

Work issues belong at work, not on someone’s personal phone.

HR created this mess, and now it’s time for them to clean it up.

