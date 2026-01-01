An Airline Captain Had To Buy A First Class Ticket To Get To Work, But A Random Woman Claimed He Was In Her Seat

Some people think they’re so much more important than others, that they say it out loud, on a plane, while demanding to take someone else’s seat. Yup.

Well, an airline Captain shares how a woman’s behavior didn’t fly and how she was asked to leave in an unusual way.

Let’s read the whole story.

I’ve Upgraded to First Class Background: Airline Captain, commuting to work, purchased a full fare First Class ticket to get there. Lived in Atlanta at the time, domiciled in Houston and commuted. Normally you could get a jump seat in the front, but on this auspicious day, that was already taken.

Another pilot got there first, so he had to buy a ticket.

Pass riding wasn’t an option because there were no seats in coach and only one in First. Pass riders can be bumped for fare paying passengers. And I needed to get to work, so I plunked down my credit card and bought the last seat in First. Boarding has occurred and I am peacefully in my seat, waiting for pushback. Cast of Characters: Me: Commuting pilot EW: Entitled woman FA: Flight Attendant CPT: Captain of the flight I’m on.

We’re in for a wild ride.

EW: You are sitting in my seat. You’ll need to move right now. Me: (Checks boarding pass) Nope. This is my seat. Not going to happen. Sorry. EW: You’re an employee. You’re sitting in my seat. Move now. Me: May I see your boarding pass? Clearly there’s been some mistake. EW: You may not see my boarding pass. I showed that when I boarded. I’ve upgraded to First Class. Now move.

It wasn’t her seat.

Me: You’ll need to resolve this with the flight crew. I’m a passenger. EW stomps off, resembling an irritated Delores Umbridge and returns with FA FA: Good morning Captain! May I see your boarding pass? Me: Sure thing. (Shows boarding pass) FA: Ma’am that’s his seat. He paid for it. EW: Well then throw him off dear. I’ve upgraded to First Class and that is now my seat.

She kept making things more difficult for everyone, including herself.

FA: I’ll need to see your boarding pass, ma’am. EW: You will not! I showed it when I boarded. I’ve upgraded to First Class. FA: How did you upgrade to First Class? EW: I upgraded to First Class. I’m more important than an employee. Now get him out of my seat. (Someone has called the front and the Captain has left the flight deck to deal with this)

Things got more serious, fast.

CPT: Ma’am I’m Captain Wallaby (not his real name). I’ve just spoken with the Gate Agent. “We certainly apologize for this awkward situation. The Agent has corrected your paperwork, and has a voucher for future travel for you as well.” “Please go fetch your new boarding pass and your voucher and we’ll be on our way.” EW: (Departs up the jetway, a triumphant smile on her face) The Captain turns to the FA and says, “prepare the doors for departure”. The doors close. The Captain returns to the front and as we push back from the gate I can see the EW pounding on the glass next to jetway. It was a nice ride to Houston. The coffee was wonderful.

This is how you deal with a problematic passenger!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yup!

Yes, she did.

They were ready.

It worked like a charm.

I wonder if she was wearing pink…

Not a good look.

This should be the standard procedure for people delaying flights.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.