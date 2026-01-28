Cashier Accepted A Jar Of Pennies As Payment, So An Impatient Customer Learned How Long Exact Change Takes To Count

Petty payback has a way of backfiring when patience beats pettiness.

After a bitter customer tried to make a point with hundreds of pennies, one cashier calmly turned the transaction into a waiting game the customer couldn’t win.

Keep reading for the full story!

Customer Wanted to Get Back at Another Employee While working at an old customer service job, I had a lady come in and ask for one admission to the pier. Cool, not a problem.

Her preferred payment method, however…

The lady then proceeded to pull out a jar of pennies to pay. She looked at me and said this was payback for another employee being rude to her last time she was here. I knew this employee (he’s my boss), and if he was being “rude,” she likely deserved it.

Since this employee was out, this cashier had the fortune of stepping in.

She informed me she wanted him to count it, but he wasn’t working that day. I told her this, and she basically said, “That sucks for you.”

So he gets to work, and the customer quickly grows impatient.

So, I proceeded to count all the change (admission was like $8–10), since it is technically a form of payment and my coworker could cover the register. She then got mad and irritated at me because I was taking too long. I was thinking, what the heck—I wasn’t the one who came here with 800+ pennies.

This cashier couldn’t be bothered, though.

We were both going to sit there while I counted this, and I was going to make sure it was 100% correct. If it wasn’t, no entry for her. Also, wouldn’t you know it, when she interrupted me, I completely lost count and had to start all over.

This employee gets paid by the hour, so he was taking his time!

Now, if it had been busy at all, I wouldn’t have even bothered and would’ve told her to find another form of payment. But hey, I was stuck there for eight hours anyway and had nowhere else to be. She, however, appeared to be in quite a rush.

Sounds like this petty lady got what was coming to her!

When in doubt, make the customer count it herself!

This lady definitely took things too far.

Many businesses wouldn’t have accepted this kind of payment.

Why not join in on the pettiness?

Customers often don’t understand just who they’re messing with.

This customer definitely paid the price for her pettiness.

