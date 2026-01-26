Grandfather Bought iPads For His Grandchildren And Locked The Settings To Prevent Their Mother From Selling Them, But Now He’s Being Accused Of Overstepping Boundaries

Gift giving gets messy when trust and control become part of the package.

AITA for telling my DIL that I got the iPads for the kids but I have locked her out of the settings My son works on cargo ships; he is hard to contact and is gone for weeks to months at a time. He will not be around for the holidays. He is married to Daisy. Life has been rough for the couple the past two years. Daisy became unemployed and hasn’t found work that is flexible enough with the kids. My son is gone often, so he can’t help with the kids. A common issue is that Daisy will sell the kids things online for extra cash. I really don’t approve, especially since she is still getting her nails done every two weeks.

The kids get into trouble, and so she sells their things. My granddaughter only had her new Switch video game for two weeks before it was sold. Daisy claimed she was playing too aggressively with the game, but when I asked, she could not give me examples. So the $70 Switch game got sold on eBay. This also only ever happens with ”expensive“ gifts. I have talked to her about it, but she denies it.

Daisy asked me to buy the two kids iPads for Christmas. They are expensive, and I am worried she is going to sell them. So I have set them up already and made it so she needs a password to get into the settings app. That way, she can not wipe them and sell them. I called her up today and informed her that I got the kids’ iPad and explained that I put a password on the settings app. In short, she was mad, but I made it clear that this is the only way I am gifting the iPads to them. I have been getting texts constantly about me overstepping. AITA?

He handled this well! It sounds like he put every safeguard in place to ensure his grandkids get to enjoy the tablets.

