Gamer Engaged In A Small Talk With A Random Person While Playing His Xbox, And Later Learned He Had A Big Impact On The Player’s Life
by Heide Lazaro
Even simple conversations can bring life-changing change to some people.
The following story involves a man who was casually playing his Xbox.
A random kid messaged him out of nowhere, and he engaged in a meaningful conversation.
He went on with his life and later realized that small talk had a life-changing impact.
Let’s take a closer look!
I was just minding my own business while playing Xbox…
There I was, playing Xbox when I got a message.
I don’t know who or why, because I don’t play online.
But I responded.
It was a kid having some personal issues and didn’t have anyone to talk with.
This man chatted with an online stranger.
So we chatted for a few hours.
Then, he said he had to go.
I wished him a great day.
That was it.
He received another message from the same person years later.
Then, last year I got a message.
This is verbatim from the message.
Kid: I just want you to know you saved my life like 9 years ago.
Me: How?
Kid: Long story, bro. You talked me out of doing something awful back in like 2013. I was like 8 years old. Now, I’m 19 years old and living my best life and engaged to my high school sweetheart.
I hope all worked out for them.
Sometimes, people just need to vent.
Let’s see how others reacted to this.
I appreciate you, says this one.
This user was moved.
This person makes a valid point.
Yes, indeed.
Finally, here’s an important lesson, too.
Keep being kind.
You never know when your words can save a life.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.