Gamer Engaged In A Small Talk With A Random Person While Playing His Xbox, And Later Learned He Had A Big Impact On The Player’s Life

Even simple conversations can bring life-changing change to some people.

The following story involves a man who was casually playing his Xbox.

A random kid messaged him out of nowhere, and he engaged in a meaningful conversation.

He went on with his life and later realized that small talk had a life-changing impact.

Let’s take a closer look!

I was just minding my own business while playing Xbox… There I was, playing Xbox when I got a message. I don’t know who or why, because I don’t play online. But I responded. It was a kid having some personal issues and didn’t have anyone to talk with.

This man chatted with an online stranger.

So we chatted for a few hours. Then, he said he had to go. I wished him a great day. That was it.

He received another message from the same person years later.

Then, last year I got a message. This is verbatim from the message. Kid: I just want you to know you saved my life like 9 years ago. Me: How? Kid: Long story, bro. You talked me out of doing something awful back in like 2013. I was like 8 years old. Now, I’m 19 years old and living my best life and engaged to my high school sweetheart. I hope all worked out for them. Sometimes, people just need to vent.

Let’s see how others reacted to this.

I appreciate you, says this one.

This user was moved.

This person makes a valid point.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, here’s an important lesson, too.

Keep being kind.

You never know when your words can save a life.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.