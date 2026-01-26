Older Brother Gives His Sister Money To Help Her Out While She Studies For An Exam, But He Refuses To Pay For Her To Get Her Doctorate

If you were an older sibling with a job that paid so well you had a lot of extra money on hand, would you be willing to pay for your younger sibling’s advanced education?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he has been giving his sister an allowance to help her out while she studies. However, his dad thinks he should be willing to do even more.

AITAH for not wanting to pay for my sister’s dentist school? I am the older brother (32 years old). I work as a pilot in an airline in my country and make around 100k USD per year after taxes. For context, around 2-2.5k salary per month is considered “pretty good” here so it is significantly above that. My sister is 25 years old, she just finished her dentist school. She has 3 choices, being a common practitioner, succeeding in the government exam, or getting a doctorate in a field she wants.

She can immediately start to work as a common practitioner without any expertise such as orthodontist, etc. In order to get expertise you either have to get top 5th percentile in a government exam, or get a doctorate degree like I’ve said. If she aces the exam she will also get paid while getting her expertise degree. But if she chooses the doctorate way it will cost another 10k USD per year for 4 years and she wont make any money in the meantime.

She is currently studying for the exam without working and will try to be successfull but she says its too hard. I am giving her an allowance of 500 USD per month during this time and I have no problem in any way with this. But my father says now that if she fails the exam I should pay for her doctorate degree. Which is around 40k USD in total without counting the allowance I will keep giving her during this time since she wont be working.

I said no, if she fails she can work as a common practitioner. And I get why she wants to go for the doctorate way but sometimes in life we have to accept our choices. I told him I can’t keep paying for all of these since I can use this money for my own investments and plans.

Oh and also my parents are around 65 years old and have around 4k USD passive rent income per month. They can pay for the school as well but my dad is currently trying to guilt trip me into paying it. Am I a jerk for refusing it? I love my sister but I am not her parent. She has been studying all her life and I feel like she needs to step up and be a real adult already.

