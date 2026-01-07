Woman Books The Same Large Campsite Every Year With Family And Friends, But When They Arrived Another Family Refused To Move

You give an inch and some people try to take a mile. Or they try to steal your campsite, which you always book 11 months in advance, and which happens to be the largest one in the area.

A woman shares how they dealt with the people shamelessly trying to steal their spot.

Let’s read the whole story.

Someone tried to steal our campsite We’ve got a good group of friends and we camp together every year for Labor Day. 7 adults, 4 kids, 3 cars. We pay extra for the third car and are under the per-person maximum per site. Reservations open 11 months in advance. We book the same large site every year 11 months in advance. This is, hands down, the best site in the campground.

This is why they secure it. But it’s almost too good compared to the others.

Pull through for the camper, off by itself, HUGE space, set off from the road, facing the woods. A+++ site. Some of the sites are… much smaller. I was the first to arrive at the campground at about 9pm Friday night. Every site is full, except for one… and it isn’t ours. It’s the next site over, and it’s a site that clearly can’t fit a 32′ trailer. We’re kinda in Methlahoma out here, and this trailer was probably made in the 80s, so I’m pretty nervous when I go up to knock on the door. I immediately drop into my BEST Oklahoma accent and go full Southern lady.

But it doesn’t work so well.

“I’m terribly sorry to bother y’all! But here’s my reservation email and I think y’all are in my site!” “Oh, no. This is the site we booked!” “Well, ma’am would yall mind if I looked at your reservation email? If they double-booked us, we’ll figure it out!” “Oh, let us find the email.” They close the door. I wait 10 minutes. They don’t pop out. I go ahead and call the ranger. They’ll be here in 30 minutes. I wait 10 more minutes and knock on their door again. “Were yall able to find that email?”

They were stalling for a reason.

“Well, do we go to their website?” “No, it should be in your email.” “Well, what do you want us to do? We have kids asleep in here!” “Ma’am, my kids are asleep in the car, so I get it. We won’t fit into that other site. If we can’t get into this one, we won’t have a space to sleep tonight.” They still can’t find the email. My friend finally pulls up with their trailer, the ranger came right after. Magically, they somehow find the email. They’re supposed to be in the tiny site.

They knew what they were doing.

They are now appealing to the ranger. “Oh, we’re supposed to leave tomorrow morning! Can’t we just stay here? It’s so much work to back in a trailer for just one night!” Okay, we can compromise. “Okay, we’ll find somewhere else tonight if you can be out by 7am tomorrow so that we can get in.” “How about 11? That’s check-out time.” “Nope. This is our site. We’ll be nice, but we’ve got a full day tomorrow and we need to be set up by 8am.”

Luckily, the ranger also knew what he was doing.

“That’s so early. We have kids, but I guess we can be out by then.” The ranger sees right through the potential drama that would happen at 7am the next morning and says, “naw, you need to go ahead and move tonight.” “But we have sleeping kids!” The ranger points to me, “So does she! You need to move!” Much cussing and grumbling, but they finally move their RV. Takes them a solid 45 minutes to get it slotted into that microscopic site. And here we are, Sunday afternoon, and their loud kids and their off-leash rat dogs are still in the site next door. The sites are fairly well spaced, so at least it’s muted by the trees.

But the freeloaders still wanted to make a scene.

Yesterday morning, one of the kids SCREAMS, “Why aren’t we in the nice site anymore!” The mom (maybe grandma? I honestly was reading a book and not looking) then screams back, “WELL THOSE PEOPLE OVER THERE TOOK OUR SITE!” Shoulda booked earlier, my friends. Normally, we cook more food that we can eat and share with our neighbors. Nope. No steak for you.

I bet they pretend to fall asleep on other people’s plane seats as well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Definitely.

They tried being nice…

Exactly.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Shameful.

Some people only care about themselves.

These people end up not getting steak from their neighbors.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.