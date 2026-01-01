Woman’s Ex-Husband Always Canceled On Their Daughter Because He Prioritized His New Girlfriend, So She Firmly Said No When He Finally Wanted Some Time

Parents should always prioritize their children.

This woman‘s ex-husband repeatedly canceled on their daughter for the sake of his girlfriend.

He even refused to see his child at Christmas because his new partner “didn’t like her.”

But when that relationship fell apart, he suddenly wanted father-daughter time as if nothing had happened.

Aita for not letting my ex husband have our daughter for New years day? I (39F) was married to my ex-husband Tom (40) for 7 years. After our daughter was born, he divorced me for his mistress. He almost always cancelled on our daughter and always shrugged it off. Saying that his no. 1 priority was his girlfriend.

But it came crashing down the week before Christmas. He cancelled on my daughter. When I asked why he needed to cancel, he said: “My new girlfriend doesn’t like our daughter, so she can’t come over.” I was appalled and my daughter was super upset about it.

So when the week before New Year’s Eve came around, my ex-husband called and asked if our daughter could come over. I said, “I thought your new wife hated our daughter.” He broke down crying. Apparently, on Christmas Eve he bought a ring and proposed, but she didn’t like the ring and broke up with him. I yelled that he always cancelled on our daughter and always shrugged it off. But the moment his ex-girlfriend breaks up with him, he wants to see her.

Honestly, I said no because of all the times he’s upset her. He got upset with me and he actually said, “But now, I’m available to her for a little while.” I hung up. My daughter ended up going to her grandma’s (my ex-MIL’s) house, and they had a wonderful time.

They saw the Wicked movie. They got some snacks and drinks and pulled an all-nighter. My daughter was excited to tell me everything. But now, my ex-husband is acting like everything is all my fault. So now I’m wondering, AITA for not letting my ex-husband see our daughter for New Year’s?

If you only show up when your plans fall apart, don’t be surprised when the door isn’t open.

