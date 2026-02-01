A Pocket Bully And A Dachshund Had Puppies, And It Has The Internet Asking How It Was Even Possible

In theory, any male and female dogs can breed and have puppies, but some matchups are far more likely than others.

One TikToker found out that her pocket bully (a larger dog) had puppies by a miniature dachshund (a very small dog), but the puppies were adorable.

She went viral for publishing a video showing the dogs using a popular audio track on TikTok. The video starts by showing the mom dog, a very cute bully. The audio says, “It all started when my mom met my dad.”

It then cuts to a picture of the tiny dad dog.

The audio goes on to say, “And they fell in love, and they had me. Hi, I’m Ryan, and my life is kind of crazy.”

That is too funny.

The text on the video puts in the dog’s real names and information. The first image says, “It all started when my mom, Azzuri, met my dad, Gino. And they fell in love…And they had me. Hi, I’m Penny, and my breed is kind of crazy.”

It does make you wonder how this even happened.

The author did clarify in the description and the comments that this was an unintentional coupling. They didn’t even know the mom was in heat, and they didn’t see the ‘act’ happen. In fact, they didn’t even know the mom was pregnant until about a week before she gave birth to a healthy litter of puppies.

They are also careful to note that it is important to get your dogs fixed and adopt puppies, don’t shop for them.

Whatever the case, this is a very cute puppy.

Make sure you watch the video below and see what you think about it for yourself.

@calliebarllow Pocket bully x miniature dachshund = sausage dog on steroids 😂 More Pp for everyone asking 🥹 ♬ This is my family – STEEERLING

The people in the comments have a lot to say about it.

This person knew a Rottweiler and a Dachshund that had puppies. Yikes.

Those possible vet bills, though…

This commenter thinks the puppy is cute!

Sometimes love leads to some weird things.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.