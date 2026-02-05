Boss Wanted His Employee To Work Off The Clock, But They Left On Time Anyway And Got Into Trouble

Off time means off time!

Started a new job, they gave me half my agreed upon hours for the second week because I left work…..on time. As the title says, I started at a pizza place, and for the interview I said I’d like my shifts to be as long as possible, and the manager said the best they could do would be 8 hours.

I needed a job, so I went along with it. My first week, and my first shift with the manager he sent me away 10 minutes earlier than when my shift finished, but I still stayed and helped with making a few extra pizza bases for them. The second, and now last shift, with the manager, 8pm rolls around (the end of my shift,) and I say “well Frankie that’s 8pm!” And he basically agrees and says yeah that’s it, off you go.

Well I go home and he’s sent me the rota, and instead of the 3-4x 8hr shifts he’d promised, I’m on for FIFTEEN HOURS. I tell him, I need X amount of hours, and not to sound rude but if you can’t give me that here I’ll need to look for work elsewhere. He basically says, bye then, and I was the one that decided to leave on the dot at my end start time, implying that’s what I get.

Like? What? I told him, you never said that I could stay longer, or I would have. He said, well you never asked, and “I asked you after everything I told you if you have any questions” (he said it twice…) I told him I didn’t presume I’d have to ask, as you know I want as long shifts as possible but said the best you could do was 8, so I presumed staying longer wouldn’t have been preferable to the restaurant as it’s extra wages, so I was going off what the rota said. He said, assume, presume, it doesn’t matter anymore.

There was a little bit more back and forth, he’s agreed to pay me for my time and I’m waiting on that. How am I supposed to know you want me to stay longer when you can’t even rotate me on for those hours, then presume I’m lazy for that?

