Employee Regularly Works Five Hours Of Overtime Every Day, But Everything Changed When His Manager Complained About An Extra Long Lunch Break

Before nine and after five don’t matter I worked for a large brokerage firm in their mutual funds division. My duties included working on special projects for the controller, coordinating with the users on any issues that needed to be addressed and working on automating all processes. I loved my job and I was real good at it. As I had these various tasks, I had two computers so that I could run the programs that I was modifying while still working on other tasks.

As I stated I loved the work since I basically did what I wanted to do with minimal, if any supervision. Due to this I regularly came in early, sometimes as early as 7:00 AM, and staying as late as 7:00 PM. I easily did two to three times the work of anyone else. I was always the first one in and generally the last one to leave.

One day I took a lunch break, which was also rare as I brought my lunch and worked straight through. Unfortunately, I had some errands to run and I ended up getting back after taking an extra ten minutes. I was summoned to my managers office where he reamed for an hour over these ten minutes. I had enough of this, and I asked him if he realized how early I got in and how late I stayed.

His answer totally blew me away. He said it doesn’t matter how early you get in or how late you stay, only what happens between nine and five that counts. Cue malicious compliance.

I stopped going in early, I would take a walk or read a book until 8:55 AM. I would take a break mid-morning, take exactly one hour for lunch and another break in the afternoon. I would stop work at 4:45 PM and clean my work area. Exactly at 5:00 PM I would shut down my computers and leave for the day. He never said anything about this at he knew he brought it on himself.

All that resulted from this is he lost over five hours of work a day from me.

Not long after this I left for brighter pastures at an increase of total compensation of almost 100%. (It was possible as I went to a very high scale investment firm.) Later on I found out that they had to hire three people to do my work. Like they say, you don’t know how good you have until it disappears.

