Man’s Best Friend Has A Bedbug Infestation, But Since He Won’t Address It And Insists On Hanging Out With Him, He Decided To Put A Pause On The Friendship

Bedbugs are just the worst. THE WORST. So it’s understandable why one would avoid them at all costs.

But would you stop hanging out with your best friend if they had a bedbug problem?

This is what a man decided to do, but he’s unsure if it was the right decision.

Let’s read the whole post.

AITA for saying no to my friend with bedbugs… So my friend I’d consider a best friend has bedbugs. I found out when he gave them to me and I managed to get rid of them before an infestation. But before I knew, I hung out at his place and SAW a big one and always came back with bites for months.

But his friend is in denial.

Once I confronted him about it, he claimed he didn’t know he had them, which is clearly a lie if I literally see them in the daytime there. Anyways he always asks me to hang out with him and knows full well I’ve spent around $700 on getting rid of them, as if he just doesn’t care.

He had to prioritize his health.

I’m pushing him away. I always say no now to going in his car, or his place, or having him over. He also hangs out with his friends still like he doesn’t care about it… AITA?

I’m sorry but I wouldn’t even hang out with my mom until she got rid of the bed bugs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Simple and easiest solution.

Yup, 100%

Exactly.

This person didn’t think twice.

Another reader shares their opinion.

Is he even a friend if he doesn’t care that he’s giving other people bedbugs?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.