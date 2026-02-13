Warehouse Employee Was Told Calling In Sick Would Get Him Terminated Immediately, Even Though 59 Of 100 Employees Had The Flu And The Manager Refused To Leave His Office

The rules should be the same for every employee, but that’s not always the case.

So, what would you do if nearly half your coworkers were out sick and you suddenly came down with symptoms yourself, but your boss wouldn’t let you call in sick?

Would you just work the job, even if you felt terrible? Or would you start to question your future with the company?

In the following story, one warehouse worker finds himself in this scenario and wants to know he’s not the only one.

Here’s his story.

I was just told I can’t call off or I’m “fired” working at a warehouse where 59 of 100 people are off sick I just so happened to be one of the employees who washes their hands, coughs into their elbow, and uses hand sanitizer nonstop. Overtime was mandated just yesterday for the entire warehouse because the rest of the employees have the flu. The ones missing are the ones who were jokingly coughing all over each other in the break room and absolutely never wash their hands in the bathroom because it “cuts into their production time.” The janitor who goes around the entire warehouse twice daily with bleach and disinfecting chemicals has been off all week. So, no bathrooms have been cleaned. Not once.

Now, he’s sick and can’t go home.

I am currently on break and am absolutely sick. When I mentioned calling off tomorrow, my boss said over the phone that I will be immediately terminated because I’ve only been here 6 months. The janitor has been here 6 months, and this is a lie. Also, this same boss is currently locked in his office and refuses to come out because he doesn’t want to get sick. Is anyone else dealing with this crap? I’m also stuck here for 12-hour days now. Thanks

Wow! That sounds so miserable!

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit can offer.

According to this reader, punishing employees for being sick usually comes back around to get them.

Apparently, this person thinks his workplace needs to be reported to several entities.

Yet another person who discusses OSHA.

So true.

He should find a new job because this place probably won’t get any better.

