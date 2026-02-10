Woman’s Daughter Had A Son At 20 But Keeps Splurging On Trips, So She Told Her She Will Stop Supporting Her Through School If She Doesn’t Cut Unnecessary Expenses

When is it time to stop supporting your kids financially nowadays?

Things haven’t been easy for young people, but some boundaries may need to be established, or they’ll take all the help for granted.

This is why a woman is asking herself if she is in the wrong for telling her daughter that she won’t keep supporting her through school if she keeps spending money on trips.

But is she being unfair?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA FOR TELLING MY DAUGHTER A TRIP FOR FUN WAS A NO GO I 40(F) and husband 42(M) have 4 children. Our oldest son 22(M) lives on his own. We have 20(F), 18(M), 10(F) and our 2-year-old grandson that live with us. Our 20-year-old daughter is currently a single mom in nursing school. She lives with us we pay for pretty much all expenses seeing as she is in school and we want to see her succeed. I also dropped my full time hours at work in order to help with childcare so she can work and attend school.

It’s all about sacrifices for them right now.

We have had to cut back and money is much tighter but all in all we are able to help her at this time and thankful we can help her, as we were also teen parents with not much help we lived on our own, worked, paid our own bills, and lived on a tight budget. As stated, we pretty much support our daughter and grandson while she is in school. We are also paying for her attorney for child support/custody not something she wanted to do but the father started a legal battle after she tried to work things out civilly. We have taken all of our children on spring break vacations and summer vacations every year and always paid for these trips.

But their daughter doesn’t feel that it is enough.

Last summer, our daughter decided her and grandson were going to go on a trip to Alaska to visit friends that live there. They would fly out the day we returned from our summer trip. Husband and I kept our mouths shut and let her go. Now I caught wind she is planning another trip to Alaska when her semester ends in spring. I told her absolutely not as we are financially supporting her and our grandson and also footing thousands in legal fees for an attorney.

Her taking a trip and spending that kind of money is disrespectful in my opinion. If she can spend that money than she should be paying her own bills.

But this turned into an argument.

I told her although she is an adult and can make her own choices, that she lives in our house and those choices come with consequences such as her car, insurance, phone and all other financial support would be over. Essentially this would be the straw that broke the camels back. As much as I don’t want to see her struggle as a young single mom I’m also not going to let her be disrespectful and take advantage of our willingness to help. She is upset and says this is no different than her going on spring break or summer vacation with us as a family and that I’m just trying to hold her back and don’t want her to travel or have any fun. She says that she deserves to travel and go on adventures if she chooses to do so. AITA?

I don’t think she understands how much easier her parents made her life.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A reader shares their opinion.

This comment sums it up well.

Sound advice.

She needs to see the expenses.

Food for thought.

It’s about logic.

They made sacrifices for her out of love, and now she needs to make some sacrifices for her family, too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.