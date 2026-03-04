A Young Woman Found Three Abandoned Dogs, So She Picked Them Up And Is Caring For Them In The Sweetest Way

It is so sad that so many dogs are abandoned and neglected.

One TikToker is going viral because she picked up three adorable dogs that were abandoned, and she’s doing all she can to help them.

Her video begins by showing the dogs, and she says, “Guys, I just picked up this mom on the side of the road with her two babies. They are eating some food the lady gave.”

They are really cute.

She goes on with her story, saying, “She just moved into the house and she thinks they were there. I have another hour and a half to get home. I left the lady my number because the neighbors weren’t home, but the dogs were hiding under her porch. She just moved in there, so I’m guessing that the people who lived there before her abandoned them because it is the mom and two babies. I left her my name and number in case it is the neighbor’s, so I can bring them back.”

From what she’s saying, it is very unlikely that they belong to the neighbor.

She then brings the dogs to the vet, saying, “Hello, we’re getting you checked out.”

She had the vet look them over, and they seem quite healthy.

Then, she shows them at home with a crate and a place for them to sleep. She says, “She’s sleeping in crate, she wants to be by herself. She was hiding in the pantry, and now she’s here, so that’s good. And the babies are both girls, by the way. They are sleeping good now that they are safe and warm. They said that she’s about a year old, maybe even less.”

What a cute family of dogs. It is so sad that they were abandoned.

The mom dog is still a puppy herself.

Check out the full video below to see them for yourself.

@audpack Saw these 3 babies sitting on the side of the road and had an overwhelming feeling to turn around and pull over. Thank god I did. These 3 babies are now safe and warm and will go to great loving homes❤️ #straydogrescue #whorescuedwho ♬ original sound – Aud🫶🏼

Of course, the commenters absolutely loved this video.

This person says she would keep them all.

The mom dog really does seem happy.

Finally, she can relax.

What a wonderful example of compassion and love for these dogs.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.