The Pampas Cat Is Native To South America, And While It May Be Smaller Than Most House Cats, It Can Be Fierce (But Also Cute)

There is something about cats that humans just love. Whether it is a massive lion or a common house cat, people just find them to be cute and amazing. Even people who don’t like cats as pets will generally acknowledge that they are amazing creatures.

For those interested in virtually meeting a largely unknown member of the cat family, look no further than the Pampas cat. It is native to the grasslands and mountainous regions of South America and it is best known by locals by the three black strips that it typically has on its front legs.

The Pampas cat is usually smaller than a domestic cat, but it can be fierce. To start with, when it is threatened, it exhibits piloerection, which is when their fur sticks up along their back and tail. House cats will do this as well, but not to nearly the same extent.

Another thing that makes these cats incredible is that they live in very diverse environments. One species of the cat lives in the Andes at an altitude that would make it very difficult for humans to even breathe. Another lives down in the desert where the temperatures can become extremely hot.

Sadly, these cats are listed as ‘near threatened’ because of the loss of habitat and for some species, the fact that humans hunt them as nuisances. This is due in large part to the fact that the Pampas is more than happy to raid a chicken coop for an easy meal.

If you ever find yourself in South America and you see one of these incredible cats, it is best to keep your distance. You can pretty much count on them to stay hidden and run away if you get close, but just like any species of cat, if you put them in a corner, they can do a lot of damage very quickly.

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