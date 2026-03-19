March 19, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 884 – March 19

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 884 – March 19

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Pun life isn’t for everyone
Compression molding a kitchen sink
Marriott pool in downtown Houston
Betrayal
Chinese version of Red Bull
Next stop…the circus
Sheer amount of candle wax located in a restaurant
What in the world?
AI gone too far
How beavers play Jenga
Trebuchet
It’s called “Paradise Abandoned”
Boys will be boys
Sunset
Staying cool on a hot day
1990s IT security
This view of Mount Kilimanjaro
Perfect photobomb
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Head Deep Underground to Check out Sterling Hill Mine’s Famous Fluorescent Rocks
Tiny recording backpacks reveal bats’ surprising hunting strategy
‘My guitar was mangled – like my life!’ How Goo Goo Dolls made epic ballad Iris
Long Covid Is Down, but Not Out, Study Finds
Cast Away With the Survivors
How long do electric vehicle batteries actually last?
The Most Misunderstood Concept in Psychology
14 People Share Unbelievable “It’s a Small World” Stories from Their Lives
AI has made us all surveillance targets. This tool helps you fight back.
A Boston Celtics game-inspired friction test finally pinned down the sneaker squeak

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 884 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 884 – March 19

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