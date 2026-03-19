The Shirk Report – Volume 884 – March 19

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Pun life isn’t for everyone

– Compression molding a kitchen sink

– Marriott pool in downtown Houston

– Betrayal

– Chinese version of Red Bull

– Next stop…the circus

– Sheer amount of candle wax located in a restaurant

– What in the world?

– AI gone too far

– How beavers play Jenga

– Trebuchet

– It’s called “Paradise Abandoned”

– Boys will be boys

– Sunset

– Staying cool on a hot day

– 1990s IT security

– This view of Mount Kilimanjaro

– Perfect photobomb

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Head Deep Underground to Check out Sterling Hill Mine’s Famous Fluorescent Rocks

– Tiny recording backpacks reveal bats’ surprising hunting strategy

– ‘My guitar was mangled – like my life!’ How Goo Goo Dolls made epic ballad Iris

– Long Covid Is Down, but Not Out, Study Finds

– Cast Away With the Survivors

– How long do electric vehicle batteries actually last?

– The Most Misunderstood Concept in Psychology

– 14 People Share Unbelievable “It’s a Small World” Stories from Their Lives

– AI has made us all surveillance targets. This tool helps you fight back.

– A Boston Celtics game-inspired friction test finally pinned down the sneaker squeak

5 VIDEOS