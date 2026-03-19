The Shirk Report – Volume 884 – March 19
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Pun life isn’t for everyone
– Compression molding a kitchen sink
– Marriott pool in downtown Houston
– Betrayal
– Chinese version of Red Bull
– Next stop…the circus
– Sheer amount of candle wax located in a restaurant
– What in the world?
– AI gone too far
– How beavers play Jenga
– Trebuchet
– It’s called “Paradise Abandoned”
– Boys will be boys
– Sunset
– Staying cool on a hot day
– 1990s IT security
– This view of Mount Kilimanjaro
– Perfect photobomb
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Head Deep Underground to Check out Sterling Hill Mine’s Famous Fluorescent Rocks
– Tiny recording backpacks reveal bats’ surprising hunting strategy
– ‘My guitar was mangled – like my life!’ How Goo Goo Dolls made epic ballad Iris
– Long Covid Is Down, but Not Out, Study Finds
– Cast Away With the Survivors
– How long do electric vehicle batteries actually last?
– The Most Misunderstood Concept in Psychology
– 14 People Share Unbelievable “It’s a Small World” Stories from Their Lives
– AI has made us all surveillance targets. This tool helps you fight back.
– A Boston Celtics game-inspired friction test finally pinned down the sneaker squeak
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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