A Strange Time Traveler Claim About the Future Raises Questions About Holidays

I think we can agree that we’d all like for time travel to exist, right?

You better believe it!

Let’s just say that Back To The Future has left a lasting legacy for a lot of folks out there.

In the viral video you’re about to see, a man who claims to be a time traveler from the future had some pretty surprising news for TikTok viewers.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Time traveler from 3036.”

This guy told viewers something pretty interesting about the way the future SUPPOSEDLY works…and you might be surprised.

Another text overlay told viewers, “Seen a few TikToks questioning why there is no holidays on the calendar after 2029. Y’all gotta watch this documentary.”

The alleged time traveler in the video said, “We don’t celebrate many holidays anymore.”

The man continued, “We have one known as the Day of the United, which was the merger of the three corporations.”

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that all those Hallmark holidays don’t go away!

He added, “We have another which is called the Day of the Caring Ones, which is the first day the robot was online and placed inside of residents’ homes.”

Hmmmm…

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker has an idea…

And this viewer made a good point.

I wonder if this includes Valentine’s Day, as well…