Great Dane Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine That Includes Being Tucked In

A lot of dogs are creatures of habit and when it’s time to hit the sack for the night, they don’t like mix up their routines.

A TikTokker named Tasha knows all about this and she showed viewers the nighttime ritual her Great Dane goes through every evening.

The Great Dane stared at Tasha and it’s obvious that she meant business.

The video’s text overlay reads, “How do I explain to a dog sitter that this look means she wants to be tucked into a blanket.”

Tasha walked over to the dog bed and picked up a blanket.

Tasha put the blanket over the dog, including her head, and the Great Dane laid down in her bed.

And then it was lights out!

The video’s caption reads, “And that she will wake you up in the middle of the night to tuck her back in.”

Check out the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this TikTokker knows all about it…

Some dogs really love their nighttime routines!