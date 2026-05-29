May 28, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Great Dane Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine That Includes Being Tucked In

by Matthew Gilligan

dog getting ready for bed

TikTok/@tashpointoh_

A lot of dogs are creatures of habit and when it’s time to hit the sack for the night, they don’t like mix up their routines.

A TikTokker named Tasha knows all about this and she showed viewers the nighttime ritual her Great Dane goes through every evening.

dog getting ready for bed

TikTok/@tashpointoh_

The Great Dane stared at Tasha and it’s obvious that she meant business.

The video’s text overlay reads, “How do I explain to a dog sitter that this look means she wants to be tucked into a blanket.”

Tasha walked over to the dog bed and picked up a blanket.

dog getting tucked into bed

TikTok/@tashpointoh_

Tasha put the blanket over the dog, including her head, and the Great Dane laid down in her bed.

And then it was lights out!

The video’s caption reads, “And that she will wake you up in the middle of the night to tuck her back in.”

dog tucked into bed

TikTok/@tashpointoh_

Check out the video.

@tashpointoh_

And that she will wake you up in the middle of the night to tuck her back in #funnydogvideos #greatdanesoftiktok

♬ Austin Powers Theme (Soul Bossa Nova) – N.Y. Jazz Orchestra

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a betting shop employee who is asked the dreaded question “don’t you know who I am?”

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.41.05 AM Great Dane Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine That Includes Being Tucked In

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.41.17 AM Great Dane Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine That Includes Being Tucked In

And this TikTokker knows all about it…

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.41.48 AM Great Dane Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine That Includes Being Tucked In

Some dogs really love their nighttime routines!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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