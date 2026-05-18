The Living Room Revolt: Why an Exhausted Tenant’s Decision to Speak Up Flipped the Power Dynamic of an Entire Apartment

Moving out of your parents’ house for the first time is supposed to be a fun, exciting time in a young person’s life.

You’re on your own, your mom and dad aren’t breathing down your neck, and you get that sweet, sweet taste of FREEDOM.

But, if you happen to become roommates with someone who turns out to be a complete psychopath, that carefree lifestyle can go down the tubes in a hurry and you’ll be begging your mommy and daddy to get your old bedroom back.

The young man who wrote the story below didn’t hold back when he talked about how he finally had to set his roommate straight…because this guy sounds like a crazy person!

Check out what he had to say…we have a feeling you’ll be thinking about how you’d deal with a roomie like this.

AITA for trying to set boundaries with my roommate? “I (19M) live with a roommate (19M) and lately I’ve noticed he’s gotten too comfortable with certain things that make me uncomfortable. My roommate (who I’ll call James) is a very different person than me, he likes the things I don’t and I like the things he doesn’t, we do have mutual interests, though not many.

Sometimes it’s best not to rock the boat, so to speak…

He has different morals and beliefs to me though I try and avoid anything that could spark a debate. At first we didn’t talk and the we grew close after a blackout and we kept hanging out more. During the time we’ve been talking he’s been very involved in my life, mostly because he inserts himself into it.

This guy sounds like a bit of a creep…

When I would invite my friends over he would hang out with us and then eventually befriend them himself which led to me being alienated by my own friend group and when they had beef with him that led to them dropping him, I was caught in the middle of it. He’s tried to add some of my female friends online to, in his words to “sleep with them” and I tried to tell him no and that it made me super uncomfortable, James told me I had no place to tell him who he can sleep with. He’s a very lustful person, has pleasures himself three times a day and I only know that because he’ll watch dirty videos super loudly in his room.

How long is someone supposed to put up with this nonsense?

Earlier this morning I had enough of it and when I went to go bring it up after he was done (I’ve done this a couple times before in the past) he said “I know what you’re gonna say and no.” And something just snapped, I told him how uncomfortable it made me and that some mutual respect would be great. He’s set boundaries with me that you could consider controlling, like for example; I’m not allowed to bring guys over whether he’s here or not (I’m gay and he’s very straight). I can’t dress in a way that is in any way feminine or alternative.

I think we can all agree that this relationship is pretty weird.

I am not allowed to make certain jokes (which I find funny because he’ll do those jokes to me). I can’t dye my hair and anything he does to me I can’t do back to him. But even with these boundaries, I still respect them because I want him to feel comfortable in his own home.

This guy just keeps getting better!

Then fast forward to before, he was on the phone with a friend and talking super loudly about doing drugs at our house, so when he hung up the phone I told him he can’t do it here and if he did I wouldn’t hesitate to get rid of it. He called me out for eavesdropping and I said it’s different when he’s bringing illegal and harmful substances into our home, then he brought up how I “eavesdropped” on him watching inappropriate videos. Again I told him it was different but he just said I had no right and he stormed out. Now he’s been gone for days and I’m just thinking if maybe I overreacted.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got fed up enough to have 15 neighbor’s cars towed at once.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person has some questions…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user thinks they both SUCK.

And this person had a lot to say.

This guy definitely was on the right side of this argument, in my humble opinion…

It’s a bummer when you get an awful roommate right out the gate when you’re first striking out on your own.

But, if you find yourself in that kind of situation like this fella did, it’s best to get to the heart of the issue instead of letting things fester…because that’s when things really get ugly.

And, hey, this guy is young: just go ahead and get the hell away from this roommate!

These two roommates should probably go their separate ways…as soon as possible.