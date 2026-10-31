A Coworker Picked The Same Name As His Daughter For His Newborn, So He’s Fuming While His Wife Says Drop It

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but it can also leave a bad taste when it comes from a coworker.

One man and his wife struggled for years to start a family, so when they decided on a name for their daughter, it felt very personal.

They had explained the story to a close coworker over dinner, and he’d heard about the little girl many times since. So the man was floored to learn that the coworker was giving his own baby girl the very same name.

The man feels irritated and a little weird about it, but his wife says he should drop it. Now he’s torn over the best path forward.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA? I just found out my friend is naming his daughter the same name as my daughter. I have a coworker who I’m somewhat close with. My wife gave birth to our beautiful little girl one year ago. While she was still pregnant, we had my coworker and his wife over for dinner and discussed everything, including what we’re naming our daughter and what the name symbolizes.

This man and his wife didn’t have the most straightforward path to having children.

It symbolizes a gift because my wife had fertility problems. I discussed my baby with said coworker many times over the last year. This coworker and his wife lost a baby years ago, and thankfully, she just found out they’re having another baby, and it’s a girl.

But then this man learned something that made his blood boil.

Today, I just found out from a different coworker that they are naming her the same as ours. The reason they gave for the name? The exact same as ours. My friend asked him if he knew that was my baby’s name, and he claims to have forgotten or didn’t know.

Now he’s questioning what to do about these uncomfortable feelings.

I’m kind of annoyed and feel pretty weird about it. My wife says to not bring it up with him and let it go. AITA?

He’s entitled to his feelings, but it’s what he chooses to do about them that really matters.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s not like he and his wife came up with the name from scratch.

This user calls it entitlement.

This really isn’t something to get upset about.

Maybe it’s time to keep his personal life personal.

This dad is hurt over something nobody can own, and Redditors were very quick to point that out.

A name isn’t a patent, and he was never going to be the only father to give it to a daughter. The coworker may well have forgotten, or may have just liked the sound of it, but either way, a baby girl is about to get a name that means something to her parents.

The dad’s feelings are real, but they don’t make anyone’s choice wrong.

A quiet nod and a “congratulations” will serve him better than a petty grudge.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately. Read Story →