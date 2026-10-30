A Man Is Fed Up Because His Sister Agreed To Split Living Expenses With Him Evenly, But She’s Not Holding Up Her End Of The Bargain

Is living with a sibling a good idea?

Well, it depends…

I lived with my brother for plenty of years and it was just fine.

But I’ve talked to other folks who lived with a sibling and it was a total disaster.

So you just never know!

And I’m gonna go ahead and say that this guy probably shouldn’t have agreed to live with his sister.

Read his story below and check out what he had to say about this.

AITA for expecting my sister to reimburse me when we’ve agreed to split expenses 50/50? “I’m the older brother, and I live with my 21-year-old sister. We recently moved into a new place together and agreed that we’d split household expenses 50/50. The problem is that lately, I’ve been paying for almost everything. This includes furniture and other things for the apartment, as well as things we both use, such as tobacco. My sister has mostly only paid for things specifically for her own room. Today, she asked me to pick up some tobacco for us. I went and bought it, paying for it myself.

Oh, come on!

I told her my bank account is on fire from all this spending, and she pretended not to understand. I elaborated: I simply meant that I’ve been spending a lot lately because I’ve been covering so many of our expenses, and I was basically hinting that she needs to start contributing/reimbursing me. She said ” One day I’ll find a job, promise” I’m not necessarily upset about the price of the tobacco itself. The bigger issue is that we explicitly agreed to split expenses 50/50, yet I’m increasingly paying upfront for shared things while she doesn’t seem to contribute unless something is specifically for her.

She’s not exactly being honest about this.

She has money. I did paperwork that rewarded us both with the same lump of money. Important context is that she plans to find a job and move out ASAP, so I didn’t want her to pay for furniture for two apartments. But she also told me today she still hasn’t done her resume. I thought it was done a week ago when she showed me, but she said it needs to be redone and she’s in denial.

This is getting really old…

I also don’t want to constantly chase my own sister for money or turn every €10–€20 purchase into an argument. At this point I’m wondering if she’ll give an excuse when rent is due. I’m done with work soon. I plan to talk face to face. How to start the conversation without it turning into an argument ? Something like “we agreed to share 50%, including rent, and I expect you to keep your word.” AITA for expecting her to reimburse me for the tobacco and start paying her 50% of our shared expenses, or am I being unreasonable ?”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Man, she’s a real piece of work, huh?

It sounds like she definitely has a shady side to her!

His sister sounds like a bit of a freeloader…