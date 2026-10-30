A Man’s Friend Keeps Excluding Him From Pre-Wedding Events, So He Wants To Drop Out Of His Wedding As A Groomsman

Being a groomsman may sound easy on paper, but it can be a lot of work!

Events, a bachelor party, all that planning, etc.

And things can get even more complicated if you’re supposed to be a member of the wedding party and you’re getting the cold shoulder from the groom.

That’s what this guy is experiencing and he thinks that it’s probably a good idea if he gracefully bows out of the wedding.

Take a look at what he had to say.

WIBTA for dropping out of a wedding party with only 2 months until the event? “I have been asked to be a groomsmen in the wedding of a guy who I was very close with and I was excited until recently. I was close with the groom for years but he went distant around two years ago so I was excited for the opportunity to reconnect.

This doesn’t sound good…

The bachelor trip came around, and I discovered he’s become a completely different person, acting identically to a member of the party who he now spends more time with. He’s rude, judgmental, rarely smiled the whole trip, repeatedly and obnoxiously bragged about money, which is so far from the person I knew and cared deeply for. What’s worse, the groom spent almost the entire trip with just 2 out of 7 groomsmen, even making sneaky maneuvers that were totally obvious to everyone excluded to do things alone with his preferred groomsmen, leaving everyone else feeling like we were invited to help fund their vacation. Things were also shared that made me feel morally wrong supporting the marriage. I can’t share those things here.

He was honest with him…

I shared my thoughts of the bachelor trip, delicately, when I was asked. I did not let him know that all the other groomsmen who were ignored and excluded from activities felt the same, as I felt I should only speak for myself. Next thing I know, I’m excluded from other wedding related activities and only find out about them through Snapchat. I ask about it, they keep “forgetting” to invite me. He also doesn’t respond to my contact attempts, even about wedding related items I need information on like what I’m supposed to wear.

This feels so awkward and I’m getting a lot of anxiety and dread anticipating the event. It now feels like I’m going as a prop to keep numbers even, for someone I no longer know or even really like. It would be most polite to fulfill my commitment and drift apart after, but I’m not sure I can do it anymore.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual said he’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And another reader agreed.

This is so weird!

And there’s definitely something strange going on with the guy who’s getting married soon.

Hmmm…

It sounds like dropping out of this wedding is probably his best move.