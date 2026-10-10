A Mother-in-Law Sabotaged Their Wedding Day Out of Selfishness—Leaving the Couple Questioning If Cutting Ties Is Too Extreme
You wedding is supposed to be your big perfect day, and your family is supposed to be there to help support that.
What would you do if your selfish mother-in-law kept trying to make your wedding all about her, and then got upset when you couldn’t cater to her every whim?
That is what happened to the couple in this story, and it was the last straw. They are planning on cutting her out of their lives entirely, but they aren’t sure if that might be too extreme.
Read through the full story below and see what you think.
MIL no contact – AITAH
My hubby has had a very complicated and turbulent history with his mother.
Some relationships can be quite strained.
I met him in 2022, and since then, they have constant fights and arguments in which they may not speak for months on end. The longest was around 6 months of no contact.
The in laws live about 2 hours from us, so we don’t see them as often as my parents, who live 10 mins away.
She sounds very selfish.
I didn’t really have any personal issues with MIL until recently at our wedding, but overall observations is that she is very me, me, me.
You can’t get a word in edgeways, she doesn’t seem interested in what you have to say and all her children (hubby included) seem to be expected to be at her beck and call all the time.
I can see why they didn’t want her involved with wedding planning.
Our wedding was the final straw for me though, and for hubby.
We didn’t involve any family members in the planning as me and hubby were doing ourselves. She sulked over this, saying she wanted involvement, wanted to know the colors for bridesmaids etc.
She just doesn’t listen.
It was all relatively minor, so we gave her a couple of things to do and let her know colors etc. so she could get a dress to match, which she sent a photo of to me when she got it for my opinions. It was lovely and I told her as such.
We told MIL we didn’t want confetti and we would have bubbles instead. MIL didn’t like this and bought confetti anyway (the venue didn’t allow it either btw).
The husband needs to learn to stand up to his mother.
On the morning of the wedding, hubby decided to pop round to help her and his two sisters get ready whilst looking after his severely disabled brother.
He told them the time he had to head back off to the venue. MIL proceeds to take a bombard of photos of them at the house, begging him to stay for “a few more”, to the point hubby missed the photographer before ceremony etc.
This has to be intentional, right?
MIL turns up in a clashing color despite already having a dress that I had assumed she was wearing as she sent to me.
She changed her mind that morning. For context, bridesmaids etc were dusky pink and she wore red to the wedding, binning her original plan to wear navy.
Why is she doing this?
She then got drunk very quickly after the ceremony, usual drunk behavior, getting loud, a bit obnoxious, pushing people out of the way etc.
During dinner, when we were going round tables talking to guests, basically pulling us away for photos and ruining conversations (most of these photos we aren’t even looking as she’s taking them that quickly too).
The mother in law is trying to make it all about herself, as usual.
My family have basically said she ignored them the whole day, giving dirty looks etc.
Then after dinner, she had asked about the confetti again to me only while hubby was away fetching items for the evening.
I said, look, wait until hubby is back as I am not sure (she went behind our backs and asked the venue if she could let them off inside, and they eventually agreed).
Why are they even considering this?
These were confetti cannons also, and I was a bit dubious on how my autistic child (who was already overstimulated) would react to more loud noises.
She approaches hubby with his hands literally full and he said he didn’t have time to stop at that moment.
He is ready to cut her out of his life.
She reacts by crying hysterically in front pf everyone, then leaving before the first dance and taking most of his side of the family with her (god knows what story she has spun).
After the wedding, hubby decided he wanted nothing to do with her, and quite frankly I feel the same.
The bride is busy on her big day and doesn’t have time to cater to this selfish woman.
We had our wedding 5 mins from their house to accommodate hubby’s severely disabled brother and felt all this was thrown in ours and my family’s face that travelled so far to be there and at great expense.
MIL and his sisters have reached out with messages of how hurt they are, how out of line hubby was and apparently I was “snubbing” them the whole day, too.
Once again, making it all about herself.
When on reality, I was bloody busy getting pulled in all directions by photographer, videographer, vendors and venue staff until after the first dance. I barely spoke properly to anyone.
There has been no acknowledgement of our hurt from the actions that day. Me, me, me once again.
Well, this is just petty.
Also, in a show of defiance, MIL and the sisters have withheld all the photos they took of the wedding day and only uploaded photos of themselves at their house.
Refused to engage in any of our posts/photos, yet commented on other couples attending our wedding – “beautiful couple” etc on photos at the venue!Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
It is beyond time to cut her off and leave her in the past.
Not one text from any of them thanking us or congratulating us. Nothing. There was even a photo put up of them letting off the confetti cannons on their driveway – lol.
She has since sent in a message how we intend to speak to wider family or attend a cousins wedding next year when “we treat her like this and everyone is disgusted”.
Am I missing something here where we are actually the AH?
Going just by what is in this post, it is obvious that the mother-in-law is out of line and this couple is doing the right thing by going low or no contact.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
She is a horrible mother, but they let her get away with it.
She really is acting like a spoiled child, though.
Why do they let her have her way, though?
In this comment is someone who also grew up with a narcissistic parent.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.
This commenter says to block them on all the socials, but also block people who support her.
They have tolerated her bad behavior for to long already. They need to cut her off, or at least set some firm boundaries.
Enjoyed this story?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.