A Young Man Agreed to Help His Dad at His Construction Site—Then Walked Off the Job the Second His Dad Started Yelling at Him

Imagine being a young adult who still lives at home, but you do everything you can to help your parents out. You babysit your siblings and even agree to help your dad at his company.

What would you do if you were at work with your dad, and he yelled at you and called you names? Would you yell back, put up with it, or walk away?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he chooses to walk away. Now, he’s wondering if he was really in the wrong and if he never should’ve helped his dad to being with.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for helping my dad? For a little bit of context I’m 21 years old, living with my parents and taking care of my siblings most days out of the week, because both parents work. My dad has been struggling to find workers for his construction company, so when he asked me I agreed, with zero attitude thrown his way. I’ve helped him carry things up construction sites and took over some of the easier tasks, so he could focus on the more precise work.

He’s been pretty tired at work.

It’s been two weeks of working with him, during a heat wave and at the end of the second week he began getting more irritated with my work speed. To be completely honest, most days I wake up with 3 hours of sleep and try my best to stay awake during work. These last few days I even fell asleep on the ride to a job site.

His dad was really upset at him.

Today, he yelled at me about me not being any help to him, slowing him down and being a general burden, not only on the job site but at home as well, calling me an arrogant child that thinks he knows anything and everything. He yelled at me, called me a bunch of names and even got my age wrong, assuming I’m 25 years old (probably referring to the age of the last few workers that deserted him) I nodded to his outburst, this kind of scene being incredibly common with him (a partial reason for why we don’t have a solid relationship) and choose to do as he said and put my foot down the only way I knew how. I left the job site, got a train ticket and went home.

I can understand his dad being upset if he’s falling asleep at work, but yelling at him, calling him names and even getting his age wrong is pretty bad. It sounds like OP was trying to help; although, if he’s going on 3 hours sleep, it’s probably better not to help.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

If his dad yells at everyone who works for him, this is a good point.

This person has questions.

Another person thinks the dad is the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

But this person’s verdict depends on the answer to a question.

There is definitely missing information. Why is he only getting 3 hours sleep? If he’s staying up late playing video games or something, then it really is his fault for being tired and wasting time when he should be sleeping. If he has a full time job or is studying for college classes or something, then he’s overcommitted and never should’ve agreed to work for his dad.

Regardless, his dad shouldn’t have yelled at him like that.

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