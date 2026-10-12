An Apartment Renter Keeps Leaving Her Full Trash Bins In Her Parking Spot For Days, Even Though The Building Has A Designated Trash Area

Imagine having an assigned parking spot at your apartment complex. You always park in the same spot, and the person next to you is always the same since all the spots are assigned.

What would you do if the person who parked next to you regularly left full trash bins in her parking spot in front of her car? Would you mind your own business or try to find a way to make the neighbor stop this gross behavior?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she’s not sure what to do. She hasn’t really done anything about it, but she desperately wishes the neighbor would stop.

Keep reading to find out why this bothers her so much.

My parking spot neighbour leaves her rubbish there for days We live in a unit complex with assigned parking spots and for some reason they are not sequential, so my parking spot neighbour is not my unit neighbour or even on my level. She has a habit of leaving her full rubbish bin in her parking spot. Sometimes it grows and there’s a pile of recycling as well and can sit there for up to 2 days. Her car is in the parking spot the majority of the time I see this, so it means she has come downstairs with the rubbish, dumped it at the end of her parking spot, left, come back and gone upstairs again without a rubbish bin.

There was a much better solution.

The communal garbage bins are 20 metres away! I likewise do take my rubbish and recycling downstairs on my way out but I dump it and then put the empty bins in my parking spot and take them back upstairs when I return home. She literally leaves the full rubbish bin there for days.

She thinks it’s pretty gross.

Side note, I have also seen her leave empty cartons of milk sitting on her car passenger seat overnight. I mean, I suppose it doesn’t affect me a great deal. It’s just an eyesore and lazy, with the potential for attracting pests. I hardly cross paths with her, maybe 3 or 4 times in 2 years. We’ve never spoken. I haven’t seen any other people do this in my unit complex and it’s not a small building. I just want her to stop doing it because it’s gross.

She could tell building management. It does sound gross and like it could attract pests.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would tell management.

Here’s another suggestion to tell management.

One person has some advice before contacting management.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

But this person has a question.

As for the last comment, I doubt that OP is trying to look in the car’s windows, but unless they’re tinted extra dark, it’s pretty easy to see into a car without trying.

It seems that everyone agrees she should contact building management, but taking pictures first so she has evidence would be a good idea.

I’m pretty sure building management will care.

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