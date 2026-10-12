Boyfriend Agrees To Help His Girlfriend Renovate Her Bathroom, But Then She Decides To Hire Another Contractor

Imagine being a licensed contractor, and your girlfriend wants to renovate her bathroom. Would you be happy to help her with the project? Would it bother you if she hired someone else?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he was happy to help her with the project, That’s why he was pretty surprised when she decided to hire someone else.

He admits that he needs to work on his communication skills, but I think they both need to work on their communication skills if this relationship is going to work.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AIO for not going to Home Depot with my girlfriend My gf is planning on renovating her bathroom. Being a licensed contractor she asked me to do the reno. I said yes. The very next day we went to Lowe’s/Home Depot and other supply warehouses to look at her fixtures and other material.

This is a surprise!

Fast forward to one morning last week, she mentioned that someone was going to come out and give her an estimate to renovate the bathroom. Surprised I said, “I thought you wanted me to do it” Her reply, “I need it done now, and you just are not doing it”. To which I told her that we never discussed a start date. I could have asked when would she like to start. But I didn’t. I thought we had more time. I’m aware that we both need to work on our communication.

Ouch.

The same day the contractor came and she accepted his bid. Il be honest, it crushed me. I hid it as much as I could.

He no longer wants to help her.

Today she asked me if I wanted to go to check out vanity’s and I said no! I told her that she should really be taking her contractor and not me. She got upset and called me selfish and unreasonable. That I hurt her feelings. So now she’s upset that I won’t go and pick out fixtures for her new bathroom. So am I being a childish, given the circumstances?

They really do need to work on their communication skills.

He needs to tell her why he’s upset. She needed to tell him she was in a rush to start the renovation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares their opinion.

Another person is surprised.

This person thinks they’re both to blame.

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Another person thinks his girlfriend made the right decision.

Treating the renovation like a real job probably is the best way to handle it.

He shouldn’t be mad at his girlfriend for hiring someone else, but he should let her know why it bothers him. He should admit that he’s at fault for not communicating clearly, and he should also share that he thinks they both need to be better about communicating clearly going forward.

This relationship can be saved if they learn how to communicate.

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