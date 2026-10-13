Couple Can’t Keep Their Downstairs Neighbor Happy, No Matter How Quiet They Are

It’s really amazing how some folks ENJOY causing drama.

That’s an annoying thing to deal with no matter what the situation might be, but it’s even worse when the folks creating the problems happen to be your neighbors…

Yikes!

Check out what this person had to say about a downstairs neighbor who clearly has some issues.

Get started now!

Downstairs neighbor that keeps complaining. “In April, we got an emotional support dog and haven’t gotten any complaints, but since moving to a new unit in the same apartment, the downstairs neighbor has been complaining nonstop every single night. I admit, the dog occasionally barks once in a while (NOT CONTINUOUSLY) since both the dog and I are adjusting to the move, but we have completely addressed and resolved the issue with management. There are other dogs occasionally barking at night as well, some sounds the same as ours.

Hmmm…

We also kept in contact with the downstairs neighbor to address other conflicts, but tonight, the dog has been sleeping since quiet hours, and the guy downstairs kept on insisting that there are stomping/ throwing sounds. We have not moved an inch since quiet hours, and at some point during the night, he kept knocking on his ceiling. I live in the apartment with my boyfriend as well. At the first encounter with this neighbor, he was super hostile about the situation, insisting that he would buy us slippers because it isn’t just the dog moving that’s bothering him, but also any movements we make upstairs. We don’t return home until 9 or 10 pm some days due to late classes and work since we are in college. Quiet hours start at 10 pm. We do not stomp or walk loudly since we are both considered on the shorter end, and it is completely unreasonable to ask us to not move at all at night since we are humans and need to access the bathroom.

This sounds like a horrible living situation.

After his continuous complaints to management and the night security, we don’t move at all after quiet hours, fearing his complaints, whether about the dog or us, would result in the dog being removed. We already told him if the dog is an issue, we would rehome her, but his problem isn’t only the dog, but also us. If we were to rehome the dog, he would still complain about imaginary noises, despite us not moving at all. Anytime we move around at night, he would use what I assume is a broom to knock on his ceiling. We looked into moving apartments, but currently, mid-semester, there are no apartments available for us to move into, so we talked to management about moving to a first-floor unit during January, but we still have approximately 3 months left with the neighbor downstairs and terminating the lease would be a 5K fine. The floors are thin. We also hear upstairs neighbors if we put all our attention to small noises, but the noise is often unnoticed since we do live in an apartment with many units, so we already expect what it’s like to be in an apartment.

This guy clearly has some issues.

Another time during this week, we were not home, nor was the dog, and he claimed to be hearing noises. We have told him multiple times that we were not in the apartment at the time of his complaint and suggested it could possibly be another neighbor on top of him. As I am writing this tonight, my boyfriend and I have absolutely not moved since 10 pm. Not a single inch. He stayed in the chair; the dog has slept since 9:50 pm, asleep, and I was in bed for multiple hours, fearing moving would disturb him as well. We specifically wear slippers with soft foam soles to prevent even a single noise. Yet, at 12 am, when we haven’t moved or even used the bathroom, he complained to us that we were stomping and throwing things around. He also jabbed at his ceiling multiple times. I’m not sure what he is hearing, but he kept on insisting that we are the ones making the non-existent noise and that we should find the source and stop it immediately.

Maybe he’s crazy!

What source? Is there a ghost, or is he hallucinating? Is he a dog with high alertness? We didn’t want to escalate to management and tried to resolve the conflict ourselves by communicating with the neighbor and attempted to find resolutions, but clearly it has not been working, so I sent an email to them letting them know that we have not moved an inch the entire night, not even to use the bathroom, yet he accuses us of making noises. There are only 2 of us in the apartment, and no guests, since we were also scared he would start a conflict due to his constant complaints over small movements. What can I do in this situation?”

Here’s what readers had to say.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

And another person spoke up.

This is brutal!

And nobody likes to feel like a prisoner in their own home.

No way!

It sounds like these folks need to find a new place to live as soon as possible.