Dad’s Friends Tried To Disable His Car On His Parents’ Wedding Day, But Grandpa Caught Them And Turned The Tables

People often get drunk and make bad decisions at weddings, and sometimes that includes trying to prank the newlyweds.

That is what some friends of the groom tried to do in this story, but Grandpa caught them when they were disabling the newlyweds’ vehicle.

He let them finish their work, then went behind them and fixed the car and did the same thing to the pranksters’ vehicle. At the end of the night, he told the pranksters what had been done and left them stranded in the parking lot.

This is a great story told by the grandchild about his parents’ wedding. It is undoubtedly something the family will never forget. Read through the details below for yourself.

Friend pranks my parents on their wedding day, my Grandpa takes care of that My Grandpa was a quiet guy. He loved his family more than anything. And he was very, very observant.

What do his friends have planned?

The wedding reception was in full swing. Everyone is drinking and dancing and having a great time. One of my dad’s friends drunkenly decides to play a prank. He gets two more of dad’s buddies to help. Grandpa notices them sneaking out and watches.

This is just mean, not funny.

Now mom had a really cool car. It was a blue camaro with a landau top, and was either a 69, 70, or 71. Mom doesn’t remember. This friend of dad’s also had a camaro of the same year. Anyway, the trio go out to mom’s car, pop the hood, and take a part. I think it was spark plugs, but whatever they took, it meant the car wouldn’t start, leaving my parents kinda stranded.

Well played, grandpa.

Grandpa saw this, waited till the drunk guys went back in, then took the same part from drunk guy’s car, and put it in mom’s. He then took drunk guy’s tools and flashlight, and hid them in the coat closet. Soon it’s real dark, so the newlyweds leave for their hotel room. Drunk guy and his friends are even drunker, and discover their car won’t start. They pop the hood and see the missing part, and start looking for the tools and flashlight.

It is even better because he told them about it.

Grandpa walks over and says “your tools and light are in the coat closet, I hope your car is comfy, because the building won’t be unlocked until morning.” Of course Grandpa tells Grandma, they laugh, and Grandma tells mom and dad. My Grandpa was the best.

Grandpa didn’t even try to hide what he did, which makes this prank even better. The friends were just being stupid, but they got taught a lesson.

Let’s take a look at what the commenters on this story had to say.

Here is someone whose grandpa had great advice.

This is a great idea.

Grandpa did the right thing, that’s for sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

How is this even a good prank?

He may have saved some lives.

Grandpa was a real hero that day, not just for fixing the car, but for keeping some drunks off the road.

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