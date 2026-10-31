Employee Quits Restaurant Job, But Refuses To Hand Her Keys Over To The Supervisor Instead Of The Owner

Imagine working at a job where you really hate your supervisor. When you finally decided to quit due to the supervisor’s awful demands, would you turn in your keys to the supervisor or go over her and give your keys to the owner or her boss?

In this story, one restaurant worker is quitting her job. She has had enough of the supervisor and is ready to turn in her keys. The only question she has is who she should give the keys to, her supervisor or the owner.

Keep reading to find out what led up to her decision to quit this job.

WIBTA If I went to the restaurant owner over my supervisor? I (22f) have been working for the same restaurant for 6 years, seasonally since going to college. This last summer I came back to the restaurant to make extra cash as a server. After 3 weeks of serving, my supervisor came to me and told me I needed to start managing (I’m a trained manager, but I stepped down previously bc of the stress of the job) I managed all summer (40 hour weeks at the restaurant and while having another job as well) and mostly did what she asked of me. I wanted to show her respect as my supervisor.

This sounds awful!

In the end I was exploited out of my personal time and money. I lost thousands in missed tips, and wasn’t paid what the other managers were making. I found out from another manager and asked her about it. She told me that she would talk to the owner about a raise.

The supervisor is a liar.

She told my that the request was denied. Later I went to the owner about it and got the raise (she never approached him about it), but I never made what the other managers made. I was asked to come in on days off, was bothered during vacation, was expected to maintain the entire restaurant while she gossiped to our KP, and hid from our employees.

The supervisor made pretty unreasonable demands.

She fell ill and couldn’t work for a week, she waited 3 days to tell me and then expected me to leave my other job with only a couple hours notice. She asked another manager to come in and work directly from an international flight back (10 hour trip). My mother had to go to the ER and the supervisor told me to open the restaurant before I took her. While we were there she constantly was messaging me asking for updates so she knew when I would be coming in.

She has had enough.

I put in my resignation and I officially no longer work there as of today. I don’t want to give my key to my supervisor, as she was the main reason I resigned. WIBTA if I went to the owner, turned in my key, and told him everything she has done this summer?

I’m glad she’s getting out of there! It sounds like an awful place to work because of that supervisor.

I think it would be good for the owner it know why OP quit. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she needs to talk to the owner.

Another person tells her to tell the owner.

Everyone seems to agree that telling the owner is the right thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

One person has a question about restaurants.

She should’ve talked to the owner about the supervisor a long time ago. The supervisor is the reason she’s quitting, and I’m sure other employees will quit for the same reason.

The owner needs to fire the supervisor and hire someone who can actually run the place without being awful to the employees.

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