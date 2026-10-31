October 31, 2026 at 7:55 am

Employee Works 10 Days Straight And Shows Up Even After Her Car Breaks Down, But Her CEO Publicly Humiliates Her

by Benjamin Cottrell

overworked woman at her office

Pexels/Reddit

Loyalty has a way of being rewarded with more work, and rarely with more respect.

A startup employee worked ten days in a row, including a Sunday with a client, so needless to say, she was starting to burn the candle at both ends.

When her car broke down and drained what was left of her monthly budget, she still dragged herself into the office instead of calling out.

The CEO, who already had a short temper, decided to reward her loyalty by publicly humiliating her in front of the entire office.

She’s seen this behavior before, but she was finally reaching the point where she was ready to stop tolerating it.

You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say about this one.

Boss screamed me at because I was 1 hr late (unavoidable) but conveniently forgot I worked the weekend

I’m a 27F, and I work in a small startup where the CEO is my direct superior.

To give you some context, one of our clients visited on Sunday, and we had to work that day.

This isn’t the first time work life had merged with personal life.

This boss always expects us to stay beyond our working hours on Saturdays. (I work Monday to Saturday.)

This also coincided with a stroke of bad luck for one employee.

That being said, today my vehicle broke down, and I was forced to get it fixed even though it’s nearly the end of the month and I don’t have any money left.

She was starting to find herself extremely overworked.

As I have worked for 10 days straight, I thought of calling out sick or taking a leave.

I decided against it and came to work, since I had an important meeting later in the day.

Her boss was at his absolute worst when she walked in.

When I entered the office, the CEO was already angry and screaming at other people.

When he saw me coming in, he humiliated me, even though I told him the reason for me being late.

Then he loudly, in front of everybody, asked me to take leave and go.

This pushed her beyond her breaking point, but she isn’t sure how to proceed.

This isn’t the first time something of this sort has happened, and I am seriously thinking of quitting. This is definitely the straw that broke the camel’s back, but my best friend advises against it.

Idk how I should do.

This doesn’t sound like the healthiest work environment.

What did Reddit have to say?

This employee actually has more leverage than she might think.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 9.48.57 PM Employee Works 10 Days Straight And Shows Up Even After Her Car Breaks Down, But Her CEO Publicly Humiliates Her

Some people choose to tolerate a toxic job, but there has to be some kind of payoff.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 9.49.56 PM Employee Works 10 Days Straight And Shows Up Even After Her Car Breaks Down, But Her CEO Publicly Humiliates Her

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This user advises caution when it comes to quitting.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 9.50.12 PM Employee Works 10 Days Straight And Shows Up Even After Her Car Breaks Down, But Her CEO Publicly Humiliates Her

This employee gave her CEO ten straight days, a Sunday with a client, and her last dollars of the month, and the thank-you was a public scolding. Make that make sense.

A boss who screams at the room and then humiliates the one person who explained herself is clearly not the most emotionally regulated person.

Some jobs just run their course, and this was one of them.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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