Employee Works 10 Days Straight And Shows Up Even After Her Car Breaks Down, But Her CEO Publicly Humiliates Her

Loyalty has a way of being rewarded with more work, and rarely with more respect.

A startup employee worked ten days in a row, including a Sunday with a client, so needless to say, she was starting to burn the candle at both ends.

When her car broke down and drained what was left of her monthly budget, she still dragged herself into the office instead of calling out.

The CEO, who already had a short temper, decided to reward her loyalty by publicly humiliating her in front of the entire office.

She’s seen this behavior before, but she was finally reaching the point where she was ready to stop tolerating it.

You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say about this one.

Boss screamed me at because I was 1 hr late (unavoidable) but conveniently forgot I worked the weekend I’m a 27F, and I work in a small startup where the CEO is my direct superior. To give you some context, one of our clients visited on Sunday, and we had to work that day.

This isn’t the first time work life had merged with personal life.

This boss always expects us to stay beyond our working hours on Saturdays. (I work Monday to Saturday.)

This also coincided with a stroke of bad luck for one employee.

That being said, today my vehicle broke down, and I was forced to get it fixed even though it’s nearly the end of the month and I don’t have any money left.

She was starting to find herself extremely overworked.

As I have worked for 10 days straight, I thought of calling out sick or taking a leave. I decided against it and came to work, since I had an important meeting later in the day.

Her boss was at his absolute worst when she walked in.

When I entered the office, the CEO was already angry and screaming at other people. When he saw me coming in, he humiliated me, even though I told him the reason for me being late. Then he loudly, in front of everybody, asked me to take leave and go.

This pushed her beyond her breaking point, but she isn’t sure how to proceed.

This isn’t the first time something of this sort has happened, and I am seriously thinking of quitting. This is definitely the straw that broke the camel’s back, but my best friend advises against it. Idk how I should do.

This doesn’t sound like the healthiest work environment.

What did Reddit have to say?

This employee actually has more leverage than she might think.

Some people choose to tolerate a toxic job, but there has to be some kind of payoff.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This user advises caution when it comes to quitting.

This employee gave her CEO ten straight days, a Sunday with a client, and her last dollars of the month, and the thank-you was a public scolding. Make that make sense.

A boss who screams at the room and then humiliates the one person who explained herself is clearly not the most emotionally regulated person.

Some jobs just run their course, and this was one of them.

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