He Blocked Public Street Parking With Trash Cans—Until She Left a Note and Called Tow Enforcement

Some homeowners get really upset when anyone who is not them parks in front of their house. They don’t seem to understand that street parking is public parking.

I really don’t understand why they think it’s such a big deal to have a car or two in front of their house. I don’t mind when someone parks in front of my house.

In this story, one woman finds herself in this situation, and she really wants the neighbor to stop blocking the street parking in front of his house. She needs to park there sometimes.

Keep reading for all the details.

Jobless basement dweller neighbor parking dispute Live across from a guy who is mid 50s living in his moms basement, doesn’t seem to have a job or family, so his full time job is not letting people parking in front of his house. He leaves his garbage cans out all week placed just far apart to block anyone from parking there, he has a no parking sign in his yard and has now put 2 notes in my car telling me not to park there. I confronted him about this and he said some pretty awful things about the neighbors.

She left him a note.

Today when u got the 2nd note I went to confront him but he didn’t answer so I wrote him a note back with this: “Legal street parking, you will be ok. Please call the cops if you are unsure of rules” This guy has nothing to lose and I have a 9 month old so I don’t want to personally push this too far, but want to know what I can do to make this guys day a little worse legally.

She adds some context.

I left a message to my local parking enforcement, but I doubt anything will come of that. For context- I live in Washington state. And I park in front of of his house in the morning when I get back from the gym so that the people who watch my child can park in front of my house. I’m there for maybe 1 hour in the morning and obviously give him plenty of space way more than 5 feet from his driveway.

What else can she do? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion.

One person thinks the neighbor might have a job.

This person would let the neighbor win.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Another person suggests parking somewhere else.

The easiest solution is to ignore the neighbor and park somewhere else. It may not be worth the drama to fight him on this, especially if he has too much time on his hands.

She could probably park in front of someone else’s house.

She’s in the right, but it may not be worth winning.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job. Read Story →